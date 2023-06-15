Pentagon predicts Ukraine offensive will be long and ‘very violent’

By Dan Lamothe, Emily Rauhala and Francesca Ebel Washington Post

BRUSSELS – Senior Pentagon officials predicted on Thursday a long, violent battle as Ukrainian forces attempt to drive occupying Russian troops out of their country, offering their most candid comments to date about a new offensive campaign reliant on Western military equipment and training.

Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said it would be “very premature” to estimate how long Ukraine’s counteroffensive could take, considering that Russia has several hundred thousand troops dug in on the front lines. But he characterized the operation as “a very violent fight” that will “likely take a considerable amount of time – and at high cost.”

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, appearing alongside Milley here at NATO headquarters, noting that photographs of damaged Western combat vehicles have begun to emerge from the battlefield, said Ukrainian forces have the ability to recover damaged military equipment and repair it.

“I think the Russians have shown us (the) same five vehicles about a thousand times from 10 different angles,” he said, downplaying the significance of Ukraine’s combat losses so far in the counteroffensive. “Quite frankly, the Ukrainians … still have a lot of combat capability.”

The U.S. leaders’ comments came at the conclusion of a meeting of defense officials from dozens of countries invested in assisting Ukraine. Collectively, they have provided tens of billions of dollars in military assistance, including an increasingly sophisticated array of weapons that now includes Western battle tanks and the prospect of F-16 fighter jets.

It did not appear on Thursday that the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, as the coalition of some 50 countries is known, had settled on a plan for outfitting Ukraine with F-16s. Austin praised the Netherlands and Denmark for agreeing last month to lead the effort to train Ukrainian pilots on the aircraft, but he said the effort “will take some time.”

In separate remarks, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov spoke excitedly about “the so-called bird coalition, or fighter jet coalition,” and said that he had a commitment from several countries that training will occur. In addition to the Netherlands and Denmark, Reznikov said, Sweden has agreed to some form of “testing” in the effort. Sweden uses the Swedish-made Gripen fighter jet, rather than the F-16.

The meeting took place as Russia continues to bombard Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure with long-range missiles and one-way attack drones.

Following another night of Russian strikes on cities across Ukraine, Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s deputy defense minister, said earlier this week that “extremely fierce battles” are raging along Ukraine’s 600-mile front line, as Kyiv amplifies its counteroffensive. Writing on Telegram, Maliar said that Ukrainian forces had made some “partial success,” advancing a few hundred meters in territory near Bakhmut in the east and Zaporizhzhia in the south.

Russia’s defense ministry, meanwhile, said that Ukraine made “unsuccessful attempts” and had “significant losses in manpower and equipment.” The ministry also claimed to have thwarted dozens of attacks from Ukrainian battalions and reported a successful strike on a warehouse storing ammunition and equipment – but did not specify where.

Neither side’s claims could be immediately verified.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has expressed cautious optimism at the incremental progress made by Ukrainian forces, saying they are “making advances and liberating more land.” But Stoltenberg, too, has conceded that it was too early to know whether the Ukrainian effort would be a “turning point” in the conflict and warned of brutal battles ahead.

“Nobody expected there to be zero casualties,” he said. “There is fierce fighting going on.”

A Western official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to brief the press, predicted “grinding, costly warfare for many months to come.”

U.S. officials have been hesitant to address how the counteroffensive is progressing, but they are closely monitoring the fighting, with a senior U.S. military official saying efforts already are underway to incorporate early takeaways into the Western combat training being provided to Ukrainian forces.

“You don’t want to fall into the logical fallacy of saying that the first time something happens, it’s a trend,” the senior U.S. military official said, appearing to reference imagery on social media intended to suggest Ukraine’s efforts thus far have been ineffective.

U.S. military officials said that more than 57,000 Ukrainian troops have been trained by Western allies since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, including more than 11,000 by the United States.

The U.S. training effort includes instruction on M1 Abrams tanks, which the Biden administration pledged to Ukraine months ago as part of an arrangement that earlier this year included the transfer of German-made Leopard battle tanks from several European allies. The Abrams training is expected to be complete around the end of the summer.

In recent weeks, the United States and its allies have sought to steer conversations toward providing military support for Ukraine beyond the current offensive, with an eye to creating security arrangements that could deter Russia long term. Diplomats from several member states are discussing bilateral or multilateral agreements with Ukraine along the lines of the agreements that channel billions of dollars in U.S. military aid to Israel.

The idea of turning Ukraine into a “porcupine” that could deter or repel future Russian attacks has strong support from allies but falls short of Kyiv’s demands to join the alliance. Nothing other than membership would bring Ukraine under NATO’s mutual defense pledge.