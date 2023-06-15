Reports: Gonzaga finalizing Dec. 2 game against Bronny James, USC in Las Vegas

Gonzaga’s nonconference schedule already features a road matchup against one of college basketball’s premier blue-blood programs, a high-profile tournament in Hawaii and a neutral-site game against the defending national champions.

Now it could include a game against a popular USC team headlined by LeBron “Bronny” James Jr.

The Zags and Trojans are nearing an agreement to play a neutral-site game on Dec. 2 in Las Vegas, according to multiple reports. A venue has yet to be determined, but Stadium.com’s Jeff Goodman said the potential sites have been narrowed down to the Mandalay Bay Hotel and MGM Grand Garden Arena.

It’s the latest addition to another aggressive nonconference schedule that will see Gonzaga take the floor against a handful of the country’s top programs.

The Bulldogs will play a game against Kentucky at Rupp Arena in Lexington before facing a competitive field at the Maui Invitational that includes Kansas, Purdue, Syracuse, UCLA, Marquette, Tennessee and Chaminade.

Gonzaga’s slate includes a pair of neutral-site games against teams that could enter the preseason ranked in the top 20 in the country.

In addition to a potential game against USC and James, the son of NBA star LeBron James, the Bulldogs will also play Connecticut at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena eight months after the Huskies defeated Gonzaga in the Elite Eight before capturing the national title.

Coming off their third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, and fifth under coach Andy Enfield, the Trojans have a talented influx of freshmen and transfers joining their program in 2023.

James, a five-star combo guard, according to the 247Sports.com composite tool, is the most high-profile of those but not the top-rated recruit in USC’s 2023 signing class. That honor belongs to point guard Isaiah Collier, a Georgia native who was the country’s No. 1 overall recruit in the ’23 class, per 247Sports.

USC also returns All-Pac-12 first-team point guard Boogie Ellis, who averaged 17.7 points per game last season, and brings in veteran Washington State transfer DJ Rodman, who publicly announced he’d be returning to the Cougars on Senior Day before reversing course and entering the transfer portal.

The Bulldogs return two starters, senior forward Anton Watson and junior point guard Nolan Hickman, and bring in three top transfers in Creighton point guard Ryan Nembhard, Wyoming forward Graham Ike and Eastern Washington guard/forward Steele Venters.

Among Gonzaga’s incoming freshmen is Dusty Stromer, a four-star recruit who’s familiar with James from their time competing against each other in the Los Angeles area.

Stromer’s Sherman Oaks Notre Dame posted a 4-0 record against James’ Sierra Canyon team last season, though James only played in three of those matchups.

“It’s always a lot of fun playing against that guy. I’m good friends with him,” Stromer told The Spokesman-Review of James after a Feb. 17 game against Sierra Canyon. “It’s a good time. He’s a great player, so you’ve just got to play him as best you can and that’s it, really. There’s not much to it.”

Gonzaga was ranked No. 7 in a June 2 way-too-early Top 25 poll by ESPN while USC checked in at No. 19.

The last time the Bulldogs and Trojans met was in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Gonzaga, paced by 23 points from Drew Timme, rolled to a 85-66 victory to advance to the Final Four against UCLA. Evan Mobley scored 19 points for the Trojans.

The teams have played just two other times, with USC winning matchups in 1992 (77-60) and 1993 (77-59).