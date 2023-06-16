History for Chron

Spokane’s newest public swimming pool was dedicated to Stanley G. Witter, the city’s recreation superintendent for more than 26 years. The Witter pool, originally the Sinto pool, was rebuilt from Sinto’s two old pools built in 1914 at Mission Avenue and Perry Street.

The opening ceremony for Witter pool marked the opening of the rebuilt Liberty pool, modernized Cannon and Hillyard pools and Comstock pool that was modernized the year prior. All of the city pools had an automatic filtration plant that circulates water constantly for treatment.

The nation’s population hit a high during the 1960 census, reaching approximately 179,500,000. It was an 18.5% increase or 28,000,000 more since the 1950 census. The 1960 census showed the largest increase in population in the nation’s history.

The preliminary census didn’t include those stationed overseas and those traveling during the census of people who were too late in the inclusion.