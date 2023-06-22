Bestsellers
June 22, 2023 Updated Thu., June 22, 2023 at 4:58 p.m.
By Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. The Five-Star Weekend, Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
2. Happy Place, Emily Henry (Berkley)
3. Cross Down, Patterson/DuBois (Little, Brown)
4. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese (Grove)
5. Love, Theoretically, Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)
6. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
7. Identity, Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)
8. Hello Beautiful, Ann Napolitano (Dial Press)
9. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
10. Clive Cussler: Fire Strike, Mike Maden (Putnam)
Nonfiction
1. Knife Drop, Nick DiGiovanni (DK)
2. The In-Between, Hadley Vlahos (Ballantine)
3. The Wager, David Grann (Doubleday)
4. Outlive, Peter Attia (Harmony)
5. 1964, Paul McCartney (Liveright)
6. Magnolia Table, Vol. 3, Joanna Gaines (Morrow)
7. Pageboy, Elliot Page (Flatiron)
8. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
9. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
10. The Puppeteers, Jason Chaffetz (Broadside)
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.