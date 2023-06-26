Post Falls police ask for help finding missing girl, 14
June 26, 2023 Updated Mon., June 26, 2023 at 9:57 p.m.
Police in Post Falls are asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl last seen Thursday evening in the city.
Anna Maria Garcia is 5-foot-3 and 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, officers said. She has a nose ring and tattoos on her left hand of a small cross and a smiley face.
She frequents Spokane, a news release from the police department reads.
If you have seen her or have other tips, call the Post Falls Police Department at (208)-773-3517 and reference case 23PF16544.
