History for Chron

Six cottages were smashed and vandalized at the southwest end of Loon Lake. Mrs. Richards, one of the cottage owners, said a $200 reward was posted for information leading to the arrests of the vandals by the property owners on Larson Bay.

The loss was estimated at several thousand dollars between the six homes. Capt. Francis D. McGinn of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said, “We’re having one case of vandalism after another, but the one at Look Lake was the worst we’ve had in the area.”

Hurricane Audrey hit the South and killed eight people along the Texas-Louisiana border. The winds were reported to hit 100 mph in Orange, Texas. Seven of the eight deaths occurred when the fishing vessel Keturah sank.

An estimated 18,000 residents evacuated as the tides rose to 9 feet higher than normal.

An offshore oil barge that was moored in Port Arthur, Texas, broke loose during the hurricane and floated toward the shore on Lake Sabine.