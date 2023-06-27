Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Coeur d’Alene Flea Market – Featuring more than 40 creatively curated vendors dealing all sorts of vintage finds, handmade crafts, slow-method goods, and small batch eats and drinks. Enjoy entertaining and family-friendly live music along with other amusing interactive arts. Sunday, July 9, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Roosevelt Inn, 105 Wallace Ave, Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 765-5200.

Artists in the Garden – Diverse regional artists enhance the garden for this special event. Ben Kardos provides music. Enjoy refreshments and conversations with talented artists as they present their work for sale. Items include hand-turned wood bowls, fiber arts, children’s books, visual arts, classic leather items and more. Sunday, July 9, 1-4 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport, Wash. Free. (509) 447-9277.

25th Annual Garden Tour – Tour beautiful gardens, shop artisan venders, and listen to live music. Proceeds benefit local charities and North Idaho College scholarships. Email questions to cdagardenclub@gmail.com. For more information, visit cdagardenclub.com/garden-tour.html. Sunday, July 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $20/advance; $25/day of tour.

Classes/Workshops

Figure/Life Drawing with Tim Bovey – Learn to draw figures and human bodies with a live model. Register here: bit.ly/3Naf256 Sunday, Noon-3 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $56. (509) 325-1500.

Art, Animals and Garden with Kit Jagoda and Sean Mitchell – This class will allow students to explore a variety of art techniques and media in the presence of the rescued animals who call River’s Wish home. For ages 8-14. Register at bit.ly/3OqMoO1. July 3-7, 9 a.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $195. (509) 325-1500.

Art History with Tom Quinn – A slide-show and lecture series on the history of art, mostly European and American. Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Through August 8. Register at bit.ly/3WhyyQ5. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $144. (509) 325-1500.

Acrylic Painting with Tom Quinn – In this class students will be introduced to the highly forgiving, versatile medium of acrylic paint. Wednesdays, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Through August 9. Register at bit.ly/3WnbZK0. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $144. (509) 325-1500.

Basic Drawing with Tom Quinn – An introduction to the skills of drawing for people who have not taken formal art classes and may need to attain confidence in their drawing skills. Wednesdays, 3-5 p.m. Through August 9. Register at bit.ly/45ecMRp. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $144. (509) 325-1500.

Fundamentals of Pottery – Learn the skills necessary to throw cylinders, cups, bowls and more in this exciting introduction to throwing fundamentals. This class is designed for students with little to no experience on the potter’s wheel. This class will also cover glazing and basic hand building techniques. For ages 16 and older. Wednesday, 6-9 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $200. (208) 929-4029.

Community Sew-In – Come with a current quilting project to socialize and get advice. Bring sewing machines (or hand work) fabric, extension cords, and the love of sewing. Thursdays through the end of August. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Mindful Doodling – Drop in to the Community Room to make some art inspired by the ZenTangle Method. Mindful Doodling is a self-directed art program in which will relax with light music while doing “Zen” pattern doodling and coloring. Friday, 4-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Renaissance Art Workshop – Art lecture on the period that began in Italy in the 14th century. Discuss the origin of the Renaissance and show the work of such great Italian artists as Bellini, Botticelli, Giotto, Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael, Titian, and many others. Register at spokaneartschool.net. Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $40. (509) 325-1500.

Home/Garden

Visit the Moore-Turner Heritage Gardens – Step back in time and experience this unique and serene garden as it looked in 1915. Learn about its discovery and restoration of the pond and pergola, tea house, reflection pool, rose arbor, and heritage plants. Learn about two influential families of early Spokane who made the gardens their backyard. Sunday, 11 a.m. 507 W. Seventh Ave. Free.

Sustainable Lawn Maintenance – Learn how to maintain a lawn from watering to fertilizing with organic options, and proper watering techniques. Sunday, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Fabulously Fragrant Garden Plants – Colorful flowers and attractive foliage are nice to have. Learn about the best plants for fragrance and how these can be used in the garden. Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.

Master Gardeners Plant Clinic – The Master Gardeners can help with a variety of horticulture issues, including plant selection, installation, and maintenance; plant problem diagnosis and treatment; environmentally sound gardening practices; pest identification and management; and effective landscaping practices. Friday, 1-5 p.m. Cheney Library, 610 First St., Cheney. Free. (509) 893-8280.

Mounted Plant Workshop – Create living art with mounted plants. This workshop explores techniques for mounting plants on cork, along with how to care for the new mounted plant. Materials included in this class are a piece of cork, an epiphytic plant, and all tools needed to mount it. Friday, 5-6 p.m. Planted Plant Co., 5320 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. $55. (509) 290-6289.

Homebuyer Education Seminar – Explore all of the major aspects of the home-buying process in an unbiased format with SNAP Spokane instructors certified by the Washington State Housing Finance Commission. Attendees will be issued a certification of completion, which can be used to apply for down-payment assistance. To register by phone, please call 509.456.7627 ext. 4418, or register online. Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free.

Gardening with Pat Munts: Disease and Pest Control – High time for disease and pest control in the garden! Garden columnist Pat Munts talks about those annoying pests and diseases in the garden right now and how to control them to ensure a bountiful harvest. Saturday, 1-2 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. Free. (509) 467-5258.

Native and Xeriscape Mastery Series (Class 1 of 4) – Learn why saying goodbye to the lawn may be the right choice and how to do it properly. Get plant suggestions and options that can act as a lawn and help bring in native pollinators. Mastery Classes can be taken separately for $10, two for $15 or all four for $30. Saturday, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Become a Watering Master – Learn how to water like a pro in the yard and potted containers. Talk about recognizing watering issues, plant types that like more or less water and proper watering techniques. Sunday, July 9, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.