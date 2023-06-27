Literary Calendar

LINC Bus Mobile Library Visit – The LINC bus mobile library has books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs and more to checkout, computers and printers to use, Wi-Fi internet access, and special programs. The bus goes to different locations in Spokane County, including parks, schools, churches, festivals and more. To find out where the LINC bus is headed next, visit scld.org/locations/linc or call (509) 893-8407. Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. Chattaroy Community Church, 3711 E. Chattaroy Road. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Inland Northwest Special Collections Tour with writer Eli Francovich – Spokane journalist and “Return of the Wolves” author Eli Francovich will discuss how research shapes his nonfiction in this engaging writing series that takes place within Special Collections. Attendees will be able to ask Eli questions about his writing process and more. Thursday, 11 a.m.-noon. Spokane Public Library - Downtown, 906 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 444-5336.

Evening Book Club – Meets the first Thursday of the month. July’s book choice is “A Ballad of Love and Glory” by Reyna Grande. Read and discuss this novel with fellow book lovers. Thursday, 6-7 p.m. Well-Read Moose Bookstore, 2048 N. Main St., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 215-2265.

Northwest Passages: “Good Night, Irene” – Luis Alberto Urrea is a prolific and acclaimed writer who uses his dual-culture life experiences to explore greater themes of love, loss and triumph. Listen to the author discuss his book “Good Night, Irene” about the courageous true story of Red Cross women during WWII. Thursday, 7 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. Free or suggested $7 donation. (509) 227-7638.

Friends of the Cheney Library Book Sale – Find gently used books for all ages in all genres as well as used DVDs. Book sale purchases must be paid by cash or check. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Cheney Library, 610 First St., Cheney. Free. (509) 893-8280.

“Good Night, Irene” Author Event and Discussion – Luis Alberto Urrea discusses his book “Good Night, Irene” about the incredible true story of women in the Red Cross during WWII. The talk is outside, so bring a blanket or lawn chair. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Free. (208) 882-1444.