Social Calendar

Dollars for Dumpsters Dinner and Auction – This auction is to raise funds for the Recreational District of the Coeur d’Alene River. Funds will be used for trash containment and river cleanup. For tickets and information, visit bit.ly/42Qu3h7. Saturday, 5-8 p.m. Cataldo Mission State Park, 31732 S. Mission Road, Cataldo, Idaho. $30.

Party for the Paws – First annual fundraiser benefiting Adams County Pet Rescue. Includes dinner and both silent and live auctions. Accepting dessert and auction item donations. Purchase tickets at adamscountypetrescue.com/. Saturday, 5 p.m. 2672 W. Kuhn Road, Othello, Wash. $20.

Flowers for Furbabies Fundraiser – Meet farm animals and tour the four gardens. Gather cut flowers to make bouquets. This farm tour and flower workshop is intended as a fundraiser for Pawsitive Outreach Spay/Neuter Advocates (POSNA). All proceeds will help provide affordable vet care. Minimum donation of $60 per person via PayPal, cash, or check made out to POSNA. Visit bit.ly/44dEGM5 for more information. Saturday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. 7923 E. Bernhill Road, Colbert. $60.

25th Annual Garden Tour – Tour beautiful gardens, shop artisan venders, and listen to live music. Proceeds benefit local charities and North Idaho College scholarships. Email questions to cdagardenclub@gmail.com. For more information, visit cdagardenclub.com/garden-tour.html. Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $20/advance; $25/day of tour.

Summer Soirée and Auction – Featuring entertainment by Bill Bozly, wine, cider and beer, yard games and door prizes. Enjoy the festivities and online auction benefiting the Liberty Lake Municipal Library. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Liberty Lake Wine Cellars, 1018 S. Garry Road, Liberty Lake. $30. (509) 255-9205.

8 Lakes Leg Aches Bike Ride – Riders enjoy the beautiful scenery of Spokane West Plains, Medical Lake, and Cheney. Choose from 30, 45, or 75-mile routes. Courses will be marked with food stops, medical support, and mechanical support. All proceeds go to Lutheran Community Services Northwest which serves victims of trauma in the region. Visit lcsnw.org/8-lakes-bike-ride to register. Saturday, 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Kaiser Permanente Administrative Office, 5615 W. Sunset Highway. $50.

2023 Run 4 Freedom – Get active and help trafficking survivors by participating in the Run 4 Freedom 5K run/walk. 100% of the proceeds go to HRC Ministries and their mission to bring hope to the most vulnerable in the community. Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon. 311 W Emma St., Rockford. $40.

Scoops and Bowls – Annual Urban Art Co-op fundraiser in Manito Park. Buy a handmade bowl and get an ice cream. $15 and up, cash and credit card accepted. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Manito Park, 1702 S. Grand Blvd. $15. (509) 625-6200.

6th Annual Jacked Up Big Show – Event includes three live bands, face painting, balloon animals, mascot visits, pony rides, rock climbing wall and more. 200+ vehicle car show, food trucks, beer garden, vendors, axe throwing, raffles and trophies. All proceeds go to the Inland Northwest Wildlife Council. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Harmon-Shipley Park, 6018 N. Regal St. Free.