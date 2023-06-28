Analysis: What’s next for 2023 Kraken first-round pick Eduard Sale?

By Kate Shefte Seattle Times

The newest Kraken draftee, Brno, Czech Republic native Eduard Sale, is set to travel west next season. But probably not all the way to Seattle.

In an ESPN interview right after his name was called by Robert Kron, Kraken director of amateur scouting and a fellow native of Brno, Sale said it had been a long day of waiting.

“I’m very excited to be a Kraken and looking forward,” he said.

The Kraken’s two other first-round draft picks, both of whom were top-five selections, started the 2022-23 season with Seattle. But left winger Sale isn’t expected to make an immediate jump. However, after spending almost his entire young playing career in his native Czech Republic, he’s poised to make the move to North America in 2023-24.

He was drafted by the Barrie Colts on July 1, 2022, 29th overall in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) import draft, an annual event in which every team may select the rights to eligible import players.

The Colts congratulated Sale on being drafted on Wednesday night, and Sportsnet insider Jeff Marek tweeted after he was taken: “Expect Seattle first round pick Eduard Sale to play with the OHL’s Barrie Colts next season.”

The Colts are a junior ice hockey team in Ontario Hockey League, based about an hour away from Toronto. The OHL is under the umbrella of the CHL. There are seven NHL draft picks on their roster, plus another signed as a free agent.

Sale won’t be the only first-rounder. Los Angeles pick Brandt Clarke (eighth overall, 2021) played nine games with the Kings and five more in the American Hockey League in 2022-23, but spent most of his time in Barrie. Clarke had 23 goals and 38 assists in 31 games, then 23 more playoff points as Barrie lost in the Eastern Conference second round against the North Bay Battalion, featuring 2022 Kraken draft choices Kyle Jackson and Ty Nelson.

In Barrie he can hone his skills, which were widely praised. After Sale was drafted, ESPN analysts singled out his offensive instincts, ability to find space in offensive zone and his puck-carrying talents, but signaled concern about his consistent effort.

He was ranked all over, from the top 10 through mid 30s. The Hockey News mock draft had Sale projected to go No. 11.

“Sale is a good skater and skilled passer who can find teammates in the offensive zone with precision,” Tony Ferrari wrote. “He is very good in transition, transporting the puck through the neutral zone and weaving through traffic to get his team in the attacking zone. He is quite an intelligent player, focusing on playing in the middle of the ice. Sale is a good shooter, but it lacks pop.”

Sale himself added that he’d modeled his game after Calgary Flames winger Jonathan Huberdeau.

He won’t be alone in the 2023 draft class for long, as the Kraken have nine picks in Rounds 2-7. They’ll be busy in the second round, where they have picks Nos. 50, 52 and 57 – the 52nd was theirs, the other two once belonged to Winnipeg and Toronto, respectively – then No. 168 and 180 in the sixth round. Each of the other four rounds feature one Kraken pick.

A trade could spice up the proceedings. None took place in the first round.