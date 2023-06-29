Former Gonzaga great Nigel Williams-Goss returning to Olympiacos in Greece

Nigel Williams-Goss is returning to Greece for a second stint with Olympiacos.

The former Gonzaga point guard agreed to a two-year deal worth an estimated $2.1 million, according to Eurohoops.net. Williams-Goss spent his second professional season overseas with Olympiacos, based in Piraeus, in 2018-19.

Williams-Goss, 28, played for Real Madrid the past two seasons, helping the team capture the EuroLeague championship over Olympiacos in May.

“I can’t tell you how excited my family and I are to be returning to a club, city and country that we have so much love for,” Williams-Goss posted on Instagram. “We all know what the goal is so let’s get to work.”

Williams-Goss averaged 7.4 points, 1.8 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 26 EuroLeague games last season. He averaged 7.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for Real Madrid in Spain’s top league in 2022.

Williams-Goss led Gonzaga to the NCAA title game in 2017. The Zags fell to North Carolina 71-65. He opted to bypass his senior season and was selected by Utah in the second round of the NBA draft.

He began his professional career with Partizan in Serbia, followed by one year with Olympiacos. He split time between the Jazz (10 games) and the franchise’s G League team (17 games) in 2019-20 before playing one year with Lokomotiv in Russia and the past two seasons with Real Madrid.

Williams-Goss averaged 10.1 points, 4.4 assists and 2.2 boards in 53 games with Olympiacos in 2018-19.