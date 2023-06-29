History for Chron

The United States Air Force announced the closing of its base in Fairbanks, Alaska. The Ladd air force base was referred to as ‘mammoth sized’, and its closing would involve the inactivation of the jet interceptor squadron based there as well.

The Alaskan state government opposed the controversial decision against the air force. Representatives from the air force said they were in “early stages of negotiations,” with the United States Army to take over the base. The decision to close flying activities at the $225 million air base was the latest in a series of retrenchment moves involving the air defense system.

Washington State Patrol Chief Roy A. Betlach announced a stern preholiday warning moving into the three-day Fourth of July weekend. Betlach said the patrol will back up their warning by filling the highways with every man available.

The previous year’s holiday resulted in three traffic deaths and 251 injuries in 457 accidents. The Spokane district cancelled all days off for patrolmen during the 78-hour holiday period.