Washington records
June 29, 2023 Updated Thu., June 29, 2023 at 3:40 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Andrew R. Clark and Hayley M. Johnson, both of Fargo, North Dakota.
Brayden N. Ledford and Jasmine V. Vasquez, both of Pottsville, Arkansas.
Dwight N. Fleck and Melissa L. Martin, both of Beaverton, Oregon.
Triston C. Chavez and Abbiegale A. Mudd, both of Spokane Valley.
Joshua C. Browning and Shannan S. Matthews, both of Otis Orchards.
Evan M. Pack and Callie M. Strother, both of Spokane.
Richard T. Menzies, of Spokane, and Evonne M. Smith, of Cheney.
Mac D. Snediker and Lisa L. Lang, both of Spokane.
Cole A. Bitnoff, of Hayden, and Brooklyn S. Webb, of Spokane Valley.
Jed C. Akers and Maggie N. Dixson, both of Spokane.
Dominic A. Hobson and Mari C. A. Ruiz, both of Spokane Valley.
Scott T. Park and Rachel M. Flerchinger, both of Spokane Valley.
William E. Landkammer and Angela B. Omlor, both of Spokane.
James E. Reedy and Oksana Garbuz, both of Spokane.
Ethan Jahn and Siya M. G. Saito, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Rome-Warsaw Holdings Inc. v. Hailee Biggs, seeking quiet title.
Northwood Ridge Development LLC v. Christian Gilbert, restitution of premises.
JP Spokane IV LLC v. Marcus E. Daniels, restitution of premises.
Ian Schumacher v. Adrian Sherman, restitution of premises.
Autumn Ridge Spo LLC v. Reginald Kinsey, restitution of premises.
Cedar Chateau Estates B LLC v. Jessica Belfield, restitution of premises.
301 Main Ave. LLC v. Maria Fontana, restitution of premises.
City of Spokane v. The Heirs and Devisees of Laurence M. Vineyard and State of Washington Department of Social and Health services, complaint for abatement and sale of substandard, unfit, abandoned building and nuisance.
Krista Tripp v. City of Spokane, complaint for damages.
R. H. Cooke and Associates Inc. v. Norton Roofing LLC and David Norton, complaint.
Progressive Direct Insurance Co. v. Jessica M. Pascal, complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Gooler, Miranda J. and Michael T.
Harrington, Charlotte J. and Rubi, Arthur D., III
Fuson, Danielle M. and Quinn U.
Castens, Seth and Sedera, Leann R.
Bottorff, Conor W. and Lauren A.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Raymond F. Clary
Jones Achi, 22; $994.33 in restitution, 36 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and third-degree assault.
Nathan D. King, 34; 33 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree introducing contraband.
Jordan C. Smith, 32; 60 days in jail with credit given for 60 days served, after being found guilty of violation of order.
Judge Annette S. Plese
Franky L. Dean, 50; nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree assault.
Judge Timothy B. Fennessy
Scott E. Poland, 19; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Federal court
Bankruptcy petitions
Angela K. Davis, Spokane; debts of $60,337.
Jesse D. and Kimberly A. Gray, Spokane; debts of $171,886.
Ryan B. Dawe, Spokane; debts of $64,194.
Corde N. Bailey, Spokane; debts of $45,393.
Amber R. Dykes, Spokane; debts of $11,951.
Full Spectrum Industries, LLC., Spokane; debts of $117,234.
Ashley M. Loverme, Spokane; debts of $30,515.
Britnee A. Craft, Colville; debts of $335,226.
Amanda Baporis, Rockford; debts of $205,849.
Mikhail N. Senchenko, Spokane; debts of $13,683.
Wage-earner petitions
Christopher P. and Janita Ellen Martin, Newman Lake; debts not listed.
Kimberly R. Paullin, Newman Lake; debts of $392,054.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Keith M. Grimes, 39; $1,245 fine, three days in jail, driving while intoxicated.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
David M. Humphrey, 32; 39 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.