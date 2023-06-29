Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Andrew R. Clark and Hayley M. Johnson, both of Fargo, North Dakota.

Brayden N. Ledford and Jasmine V. Vasquez, both of Pottsville, Arkansas.

Dwight N. Fleck and Melissa L. Martin, both of Beaverton, Oregon.

Triston C. Chavez and Abbiegale A. Mudd, both of Spokane Valley.

Joshua C. Browning and Shannan S. Matthews, both of Otis Orchards.

Evan M. Pack and Callie M. Strother, both of Spokane.

Richard T. Menzies, of Spokane, and Evonne M. Smith, of Cheney.

Mac D. Snediker and Lisa L. Lang, both of Spokane.

Cole A. Bitnoff, of Hayden, and Brooklyn S. Webb, of Spokane Valley.

Jed C. Akers and Maggie N. Dixson, both of Spokane.

Dominic A. Hobson and Mari C. A. Ruiz, both of Spokane Valley.

Scott T. Park and Rachel M. Flerchinger, both of Spokane Valley.

William E. Landkammer and Angela B. Omlor, both of Spokane.

James E. Reedy and Oksana Garbuz, both of Spokane.

Ethan Jahn and Siya M. G. Saito, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Rome-Warsaw Holdings Inc. v. Hailee Biggs, seeking quiet title.

Northwood Ridge Development LLC v. Christian Gilbert, restitution of premises.

JP Spokane IV LLC v. Marcus E. Daniels, restitution of premises.

Ian Schumacher v. Adrian Sherman, restitution of premises.

Autumn Ridge Spo LLC v. Reginald Kinsey, restitution of premises.

Cedar Chateau Estates B LLC v. Jessica Belfield, restitution of premises.

301 Main Ave. LLC v. Maria Fontana, restitution of premises.

City of Spokane v. The Heirs and Devisees of Laurence M. Vineyard and State of Washington Department of Social and Health services, complaint for abatement and sale of substandard, unfit, abandoned building and nuisance.

Krista Tripp v. City of Spokane, complaint for damages.

R. H. Cooke and Associates Inc. v. Norton Roofing LLC and David Norton, complaint.

Progressive Direct Insurance Co. v. Jessica M. Pascal, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Gooler, Miranda J. and Michael T.

Harrington, Charlotte J. and Rubi, Arthur D., III

Fuson, Danielle M. and Quinn U.

Castens, Seth and Sedera, Leann R.

Bottorff, Conor W. and Lauren A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Jones Achi, 22; $994.33 in restitution, 36 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and third-degree assault.

Nathan D. King, 34; 33 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree introducing contraband.

Jordan C. Smith, 32; 60 days in jail with credit given for 60 days served, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Franky L. Dean, 50; nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree assault.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Scott E. Poland, 19; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Angela K. Davis, Spokane; debts of $60,337.

Jesse D. and Kimberly A. Gray, Spokane; debts of $171,886.

Ryan B. Dawe, Spokane; debts of $64,194.

Corde N. Bailey, Spokane; debts of $45,393.

Amber R. Dykes, Spokane; debts of $11,951.

Full Spectrum Industries, LLC., Spokane; debts of $117,234.

Ashley M. Loverme, Spokane; debts of $30,515.

Britnee A. Craft, Colville; debts of $335,226.

Amanda Baporis, Rockford; debts of $205,849.

Mikhail N. Senchenko, Spokane; debts of $13,683.

Wage-earner petitions

Christopher P. and Janita Ellen Martin, Newman Lake; debts not listed.

Kimberly R. Paullin, Newman Lake; debts of $392,054.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Keith M. Grimes, 39; $1,245 fine, three days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

David M. Humphrey, 32; 39 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.