History for Chron
June 30, 2023 Updated Fri., June 30, 2023 at 4:06 p.m.
Spokane’s William and Diana Hottell went on a three-year, 77-nation tour of the world and wrote accounts of their experiences for the Chronicle. The Hottells went on a mountain-climbing venture on Africa’s highest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro.
Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro required a five-day expedition. The Hottells hired a native guide and two porters of the Chagga tribe, who lived at the foot of the mountain. The couple and their team walked 72 miles for the trip. The final ascent to the peak was only 3 miles but took the group nearly six hours to complete. William fell asleep 14 times. The two said the air was so thin that after each step they needed to take several deep breaths.
The Department of Health, Education and Welfare announced a cap on the amount of fees paid to doctors, dentists and other individuals under Medicaid. The regulation said fees must be based on what 75 out of every 100 doctors in a given area were charging.
