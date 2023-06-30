Pip’s Original Doughnuts & Chai opens second location in Beaverton

The new Pip’s location reflects the spirit of Beaverton, according to Nate Snells, with vibrant colors and sunset theming. (Tribune News Service)

By Chiara Profenna oregonlive.com

Since the doors first opened at Pip’s Original on Northeast Fremont Street, Nate and Jamie Snell were all about intentionality.

Their goal was to open a mom and pop store unlike any other. Investing in local high-quality ingredients, made to order doughnuts and a staff devoted to customer service, their doughnuts and chai quickly became a Portland staple.

After 10 years of flourishing business, the award-winning doughnut and chai shop is bringing all the charm of their first shop to Beaverton’s Downtown Historic District. The grand opening of Pip’s West is Saturday, July 1.

“It feels a lot like when we first opened in the Beaumont neighborhood 10 years ago, it was very sleepy,” Nate Snells said. “You can feel that there’s excitement. … And we’re just excited to be a part of the anchor of this community.”

Their second storefront is meticulously designed and managed, adding to the Pip’s Original legacy with a fresh and exciting style.

“How do we create a space and experience that’s so dynamic,” Nate Snell said. “Pip’s, but also not Pip’s in the northeast.”

In designing their new space, the Snells didn’t just want to replicate their first store. They created a new experience for Pip’s that was unique to the area.

Customers are immersed in the sunset corridor with a reimagined Pip’s location, brightly colored in reds, oranges, yellows and pinks. The vintage yellow corner store brings a ray of light to the area. Walls of hand-laid tile and murals painted by Jamie Snell bring the inside of the shop to life.

Choosing to prioritize their business model over rapid development, the Snells learned what it takes to run a successful shop and create a legacy, without falling into the trap of a traditional franchise.

“If you aren’t careful about your expansion, you lose what made your business very special when it was just one location,” Nate Snell said.

Expanding their store to Beaverton has been an exciting journey for the Snells. With new chai and doughnut flavors exclusive to Beaverton in the works, residents have a lot to look forward to.