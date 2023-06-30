Washington records
June 30, 2023 Updated Fri., June 30, 2023 at 8:21 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Clay J. Shelton and Allison S. Johnson, both of Spangle.
Travis T. Ray and Hailey B. Ratigan, both of Spokane.
Nicholas S. Spanjer and Laci L. Johnson, both of Spokane.
Colten S. Chelin and Madeline J. Eerkes, both of Spokane.
Jordan G. West and Israela G. Sibley, both of Spokane Valley.
Jeffrey T. Hough and Emily J. Erickson, both of Spokane.
David S. Palmer and Davida A. M. Linton, both of Deer Park.
Benjamin H. Gloe and Trinity M. R. Glidewell, both of Coeur d’Alene.
Joseph T. Peterson and Abigail E. Parsons, both of Nine Mile Falls.
Nicholas T. Chappell and Brandi K. Larrison, both of Spokane Valley.
Jarrod A. Switzer and Cassidy M. Finn, both of Spokane.
Isaac A. Knight and Carolyn N. Engen, both of Spokane.
Dorian D. Jaeger and Abby L. Glorfield, both of Cheney.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Alan McNeil v. Alicia Buford, seeking quiet title.
Guenther Property Management v. Allyssa Wallace, restitution of premises.
Kelly Right Real Estate of Spokane LLC v. Cassidy Lewis, restitution of premises.
Kelly Right Real Estate of Spokane LLC v. Elizabeth M. Gonzalez, restitution of premises.
Security Properties Residential LLC v. Audra Thain, restitution of premises.
Bunting Management Group Inc. v. Alexandr P. Bice, restitution of premises.
Harlan D. Douglass v. Kortney B. Vining, restitution of premises.
Estate of Robby Pearson v. Bonita Powers, wrongful death.
Vincent Barranco v. Michael Magin, Jr., restitution of premises.
PPC Solutions LLC v. Fortify Holdings LLC, money claimed owed.
Connect Point Partners LLC v. Rachel Pearson, restitution of premises.
Scott Strawn v. Homestreet Bank, Bank of Idaho, et al., complaint.
Angelina Stone v. Spokane County, Joseph M. Wallace, et al., complaint for damages.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Quackenbush, Megan M. and Michael J.
Johns, Alysa F. and Joshua D.
Francis, Tracy M. and Kadena N.
Lemay, Cheyanna and Marisa
Stapleton, Sahvana R. and Christopher R.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Raymond F. Clary
William J. Benton, 27; 12 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Judge Timothy B. Fennessy
Andre R. Williams, 49; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault and violation of order.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Aimee N. Maurer
Jolynn N. Aitken, 38; three days in jail, third-degree theft.
Peter L. Aguilar, 24; six months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.
Judge Patti M. Walker
Joseph D. McCrea, 29; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Kristina D. Klapperich, 35; $750 fine, six days in jail converted to 48 hours of community service, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Brendan P. Hollenbaugh, 31; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, six months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Philip G. Johnston, 51; $1,245.50 fine, 40 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, 48 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
William R. Long, 34; $750 fine, four days in jail converted to 32 hours of community service, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Andrew A. Johnson, 47; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.
Trevion C. Holmes, 32; six days in jail converted to 48 hours of community service, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Zachary T. Harris, 20; six months of probation, driving while under the influence as a minor.
Judge Jeffrey R. Smith
Michael R. Conklin, 61; three days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.
Jesse D. Quirk, 42; two days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.