Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Clay J. Shelton and Allison S. Johnson, both of Spangle.

Travis T. Ray and Hailey B. Ratigan, both of Spokane.

Nicholas S. Spanjer and Laci L. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Colten S. Chelin and Madeline J. Eerkes, both of Spokane.

Jordan G. West and Israela G. Sibley, both of Spokane Valley.

Jeffrey T. Hough and Emily J. Erickson, both of Spokane.

David S. Palmer and Davida A. M. Linton, both of Deer Park.

Benjamin H. Gloe and Trinity M. R. Glidewell, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Joseph T. Peterson and Abigail E. Parsons, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Nicholas T. Chappell and Brandi K. Larrison, both of Spokane Valley.

Jarrod A. Switzer and Cassidy M. Finn, both of Spokane.

Isaac A. Knight and Carolyn N. Engen, both of Spokane.

Dorian D. Jaeger and Abby L. Glorfield, both of Cheney.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Alan McNeil v. Alicia Buford, seeking quiet title.

Guenther Property Management v. Allyssa Wallace, restitution of premises.

Kelly Right Real Estate of Spokane LLC v. Cassidy Lewis, restitution of premises.

Kelly Right Real Estate of Spokane LLC v. Elizabeth M. Gonzalez, restitution of premises.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Audra Thain, restitution of premises.

Bunting Management Group Inc. v. Alexandr P. Bice, restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass v. Kortney B. Vining, restitution of premises.

Estate of Robby Pearson v. Bonita Powers, wrongful death.

Vincent Barranco v. Michael Magin, Jr., restitution of premises.

PPC Solutions LLC v. Fortify Holdings LLC, money claimed owed.

Connect Point Partners LLC v. Rachel Pearson, restitution of premises.

Scott Strawn v. Homestreet Bank, Bank of Idaho, et al., complaint.

Angelina Stone v. Spokane County, Joseph M. Wallace, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Quackenbush, Megan M. and Michael J.

Johns, Alysa F. and Joshua D.

Francis, Tracy M. and Kadena N.

Lemay, Cheyanna and Marisa

Stapleton, Sahvana R. and Christopher R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

William J. Benton, 27; 12 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Andre R. Williams, 49; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault and violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Jolynn N. Aitken, 38; three days in jail, third-degree theft.

Peter L. Aguilar, 24; six months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Joseph D. McCrea, 29; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Kristina D. Klapperich, 35; $750 fine, six days in jail converted to 48 hours of community service, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Brendan P. Hollenbaugh, 31; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, six months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Philip G. Johnston, 51; $1,245.50 fine, 40 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, 48 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

William R. Long, 34; $750 fine, four days in jail converted to 32 hours of community service, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Andrew A. Johnson, 47; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Trevion C. Holmes, 32; six days in jail converted to 48 hours of community service, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Zachary T. Harris, 20; six months of probation, driving while under the influence as a minor.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Michael R. Conklin, 61; three days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.

Jesse D. Quirk, 42; two days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.