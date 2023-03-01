The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the Air

March 1, 2023 Updated Wed., March 1, 2023 at 10:22 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

9:05 a.m.: Philadelphia vs. Boston ESPN

12:05 p.m.: Arizona vs. L.A. Dodgers MLB

Basketball, college men’s

4 p.m.: Wichita State at Houston ESPN2

4 p.m.: UCF at Temple ESPNU

4 p.m.: Michigan at Illinois ESPN

4 p.m.: Rutgers at Minnesota FS1

6 p.m.: Arizona State at UCLA ESPN

6 p.m.: Purdue at Wisconsin FS1

6 p.m.: Memphis at SMU ESPN2

6 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon State Pac-12

6 p.m.: Norfolk State at Howard ESPNU

8 p.m.: Arizona at USC ESPN

8 p.m.: Washington State at Washington ESPNU

8 p.m.: California at Oregon FS1

Basketball, college women’s

Noon: UCLA vs. Arizona Pac-12

2:30 p.m.: Oregon vs. Stanford Pac-12

6 p.m.: Washington State vs. Utah Pac-12

8:30 p.m.: Oregon State/USC vs. Colorado Pac-12

Basketball, high school

9 a.m.: State B raw footage……………………………………………………………….SWX

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Dallas TNT

7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Golden State TNT

Golf, men’s

7 a.m.: PGA: Puerto Rico Open Golf

11 a.m.: PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational Golf

5 p.m.: Asian Tour: New Zealand Open Golf

Golf, women’s

5:30 p.m.: LPGA: HSBC Women’s Champions Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Seattle at Detroit Root

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

7:30 p.m.: Washington State at Washington 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Basketball, high school boys

5:15 p.m.: Mt. Spokane vs. Bellevue/Timberline in Tacoma 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Basketball, high school girls

8:45 a.m.: Mead vs. Stanwood in Tacoma 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.