March 1, 2023 Updated Wed., March 1, 2023 at 10:22 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
9:05 a.m.: Philadelphia vs. Boston ESPN
12:05 p.m.: Arizona vs. L.A. Dodgers MLB
Basketball, college men’s
4 p.m.: Wichita State at Houston ESPN2
4 p.m.: UCF at Temple ESPNU
4 p.m.: Michigan at Illinois ESPN
4 p.m.: Rutgers at Minnesota FS1
6 p.m.: Arizona State at UCLA ESPN
6 p.m.: Purdue at Wisconsin FS1
6 p.m.: Memphis at SMU ESPN2
6 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon State Pac-12
6 p.m.: Norfolk State at Howard ESPNU
8 p.m.: Arizona at USC ESPN
8 p.m.: Washington State at Washington ESPNU
8 p.m.: California at Oregon FS1
Basketball, college women’s
Noon: UCLA vs. Arizona Pac-12
2:30 p.m.: Oregon vs. Stanford Pac-12
6 p.m.: Washington State vs. Utah Pac-12
8:30 p.m.: Oregon State/USC vs. Colorado Pac-12
Basketball, high school
9 a.m.: State B raw footage……………………………………………………………….SWX
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Dallas TNT
7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Golden State TNT
Golf, men’s
7 a.m.: PGA: Puerto Rico Open Golf
11 a.m.: PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational Golf
5 p.m.: Asian Tour: New Zealand Open Golf
Golf, women’s
5:30 p.m.: LPGA: HSBC Women’s Champions Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Seattle at Detroit Root
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
7:30 p.m.: Washington State at Washington 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Basketball, high school boys
5:15 p.m.: Mt. Spokane vs. Bellevue/Timberline in Tacoma 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Basketball, high school girls
8:45 a.m.: Mead vs. Stanwood in Tacoma 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
