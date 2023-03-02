On the Air
March 2, 2023 Updated Thu., March 2, 2023 at 10:11 p.m.
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
4 a.m.: Formula 1: Bahrain Grand Prix (practice) … ESPN2
7 a.m.: Formula 1: Bahrain Grand Prix (practice) … ESPN2
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 (qualifying) … FS1
3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300 (qualifying) … FS1
6 p.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 FS1
Baseball, MLB spring training
10:10 a.m.: Washington vs. N.Y. Mets MLB
5:40 p.m.: Chi. Cubs vs. San Diego MLB
Basketball, college men’s
3 p.m.: Akron at Kent State ESPNU
4 p.m.: Dayton at Saint Louis ESPN2
5 p.m.: Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State ESPNU
7:30 p.m.: Tennessee Tech vs. TBD ESPNU
8 p.m.: New Mexico at Colorado State FS1
Basketball, college women’s
6 p.m.: UCLA vs. Stanford Pac-12
8:30 p.m.: Washington State vs. Oregon State/Colorado Pac-12
Basketball, high school
9 a.m.: State B raw footage SWX
3:45 p.m.: State B semifinal coverage SWX
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Boston ESPN
7 p.m.: Memphis at Denver ESPN
Golf, men’s
7 a.m.: PGA: Puerto Rico Open Golf
11 a.m.: PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational Golf
2:15 p.m.: Champions: Cologuard Classic Golf
5 p.m.: Asian Tour: New Zealand Open Golf
Golf, women’s
6:30 p.m.: LPGA: HSBC Women’s Champions Golf
Hockey, college men’s
7 p.m.: Colorado College vs. Denver … CBSSN
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Seattle at Columbus Root
Hockey, WHL
5 p.m.: Winnipeg vs. Regina … NHL
Soccer, Serie A, men’s
11:45 a.m.: Lazio vs. Napoli … CBSSN
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
Noon: Seattle vs. Arizona 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Basketball, college men’s
1:25 p.m.: Whitworth vs. St. John Fisher 1230-AM
Basketball, high school boys
7p.m.: Mt. Spokane vs. O’Dea 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Basketball, high school girls
3:30 p.m.: Mead vs. Garfield 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Prince George 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
4 a.m.: Formula 1: Bahrain Grand Prix (practice) … ESPN2
7 a.m.: Formula 1: Bahrain Grand Prix (qualifying) … ESPN2
11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Pennzoil 400 Grand Prix (qualifying) … FS1
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300 FS1
Baseball, MLB spring training
10:10 a.m.: N.Y. Mets vs. Miami MLB
12:10 p.m.: Colorado vs. Seattle Root
5:05 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers vs. Kansas City MLB
Basketball, college men’s
9 a.m.: Alabama at Texas A&M CBS
9 a.m.: Iowa State at Baylor ESPN2
9 a.m.: Seton Hall at Providence Fox 28
9 a.m.: Pennsylvania at Princeton … ESPN NEWS
9 a.m.: Ohio State at Michigan State ESPN
9:30 a.m.: George Mason at Richmond … USA
11 a.m.: St. John’s at Marquette Fox 28
11 a.m.: Tennessee at Auburn ESPN
11 a.m.: Louisville at Virginia ESPN2
11 a.m.: Kentucky at Arkansas CBS
11:30 a.m.: Georgia Tech at Boston College … ESPNU
1 p.m.: Kansas at Texas ESPN
1 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon CBS
1 p.m.: Florida State at Virginia Tech ESPN2
1:30 p.m.: VCU at George Washington … USA
2:30 p.m.: Utah at Colorado Pac-12
3 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Texas Tech ESPN2
3:30 p.m.: Duke at North Carolina ESPN
4 p.m.: Butler at Xavier FS1
4:30 p.m.: UConn at Villanova Fox 28
5 p.m.: California at Oregon State Pac-12
5 p.m.: Davidson at Rhode Island CBSSN
6 p.m.: Creighton at DePaul FS1
6 p.m.: Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara … ESPNU
7 p.m.: Arizona at UCLA ESPN
7 p.m.: Wyoming at San Diego State … CBSSN
7 p.m.: Loyola Marymount vs. TBD … ESPN2
8 p.m.: Arizona State at USC FS1
9:30 p.m.: Santa Clara vs. TBD ESPN2
Basketball, college women’s
9 a.m.: UConn vs. TBD … FS1
Basketball, high school
9 a.m.: State B raw footage SWX
3 p.m.: State B championship coverage SWX
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Milwaukee ABC
Football, XFL
4 p.m.: Seattle at Vegas FX
Golf, men’s
11:30 a.m.: PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational NBC
11:30 a.m.: PGA: Puerto Rico Open Golf
2 p.m.: Champions: Cologuard Classic Golf
5 p.m.: Asian Tour: New Zealand Open Golf
Golf, women’s
6:30 p.m.: LPGA: HSBC Women’s Champions Golf
Hockey, college women’s
9 a.m.: Providence vs. Northeastern … ESPNU
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Boston ABC
12:30 p.m.: Colorado at Dallas ABC
4 p.m.: Toronto at Vancouver NHL
Soccer, men’s
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Newcastle United vs. Manchester City … USA
7 a.m.: EPL: Leeds United vs. Chelsea USA
1:30 p.m.: MLS: Portland vs. Los Angeles FC Fox 28
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
Noon: Seattle vs. Colorado 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Basketball, college men’s
4 p.m.: Idaho vs. Northern Arizona 92.5-FM
Hockey, WHL
6 p.m.: Spokane at Prince George 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
7 a.m.: Formula 1: Bahrain Grand Prix ESPN
9 a.m.: IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg NBC
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Pennzoil 400 Gran Prix Fox 28
Baseball, MLB spring training
10:05 a.m.: Miami vs. Boston … MLB
Basketball, college men’s
9 a.m.: Houston at Memphis CBS
9:30 a.m.: Illinois at Purdue Fox 28
11 a.m.: South Florida at Wichita State … ESPNU
1:30 p.m.: Michigan at Indiana CBS
4:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Minnesota FS1
Basketball, NBA
10 a.m.: Phoenix at Dallas ABC
12:30 p.m.: Golden State at L.A. Lakers ABC
4:30 p.m.: N.Y. Knicks at Boston ESPN
7 p.m.: Memphis at L.A. Clippers ESPN
Football, XFL
10 a.m.: St. Louis vs. D.C. … FX
1 p.m.: Orlando vs. Arlington … FX
5 p.m.: San Antonio vs. Houston … ESPN2
Golf, men’s
11:30 a.m.: PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational NBC
11:30 a.m.: PGA: Puerto Rico Open Golf
1:30 p.m.: Champions: Cologuard Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL
Noon: Tampa Bay at Carolina TNT
3 p.m.: Detroit at Philadelphia NHL
6 p.m.: Seattle at Colorado Root
Soccer, men’s
6 a.m.: Everton vs. Nottingham Forest … USA
8:30 a.m.: Manchester United vs. Liverpool … USA
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
Noon: Seattle vs. Milwaukee 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Basketball, college men’s
4 p.m.: Eastern Washington vs. TBD 700-AM / 105.2-FM
All events subject to change
