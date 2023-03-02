The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
March 2, 2023 Updated Thu., March 2, 2023 at 10:11 p.m.

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

4 a.m.: Formula 1: Bahrain Grand Prix (practice) … ESPN2

7 a.m.: Formula 1: Bahrain Grand Prix (practice) … ESPN2

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 (qualifying) … FS1

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300 (qualifying) … FS1

6 p.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 FS1

Baseball, MLB spring training

10:10 a.m.: Washington vs. N.Y. Mets MLB

5:40 p.m.: Chi. Cubs vs. San Diego MLB

Basketball, college men’s

3 p.m.: Akron at Kent State ESPNU

4 p.m.: Dayton at Saint Louis ESPN2

5 p.m.: Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State ESPNU

7:30 p.m.: Tennessee Tech vs. TBD ESPNU

8 p.m.: New Mexico at Colorado State FS1

Basketball, college women’s

6 p.m.: UCLA vs. Stanford Pac-12

8:30 p.m.: Washington State vs. Oregon State/Colorado Pac-12

Basketball, high school

9 a.m.: State B raw footage SWX

3:45 p.m.: State B semifinal coverage SWX

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Boston ESPN

7 p.m.: Memphis at Denver ESPN

Golf, men’s

7 a.m.: PGA: Puerto Rico Open Golf

11 a.m.: PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational Golf

2:15 p.m.: Champions: Cologuard Classic Golf

5 p.m.: Asian Tour: New Zealand Open Golf

Golf, women’s

6:30 p.m.: LPGA: HSBC Women’s Champions Golf

Hockey, college men’s

7 p.m.: Colorado College vs. Denver … CBSSN

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Seattle at Columbus Root

Hockey, WHL

5 p.m.: Winnipeg vs. Regina … NHL

Soccer, Serie A, men’s

11:45 a.m.: Lazio vs. Napoli … CBSSN

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

Noon: Seattle vs. Arizona 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Basketball, college men’s

1:25 p.m.: Whitworth vs. St. John Fisher 1230-AM

Basketball, high school boys

7p.m.: Mt. Spokane vs. O’Dea 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Basketball, high school girls

3:30 p.m.: Mead vs. Garfield 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Prince George 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

4 a.m.: Formula 1: Bahrain Grand Prix (practice) … ESPN2

7 a.m.: Formula 1: Bahrain Grand Prix (qualifying) … ESPN2

11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Pennzoil 400 Grand Prix (qualifying) … FS1

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300 FS1

Baseball, MLB spring training

10:10 a.m.: N.Y. Mets vs. Miami MLB

12:10 p.m.: Colorado vs. Seattle Root

5:05 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers vs. Kansas City MLB

Basketball, college men’s

9 a.m.: Alabama at Texas A&M CBS

9 a.m.: Iowa State at Baylor ESPN2

9 a.m.: Seton Hall at Providence Fox 28

9 a.m.: Pennsylvania at Princeton … ESPN NEWS

9 a.m.: Ohio State at Michigan State ESPN

9:30 a.m.: George Mason at Richmond … USA

11 a.m.: St. John’s at Marquette Fox 28

11 a.m.: Tennessee at Auburn ESPN

11 a.m.: Louisville at Virginia ESPN2

11 a.m.: Kentucky at Arkansas CBS

11:30 a.m.: Georgia Tech at Boston College … ESPNU

1 p.m.: Kansas at Texas ESPN

1 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon CBS

1 p.m.: Florida State at Virginia Tech ESPN2

1:30 p.m.: VCU at George Washington … USA

2:30 p.m.: Utah at Colorado Pac-12

3 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Texas Tech ESPN2

3:30 p.m.: Duke at North Carolina ESPN

4 p.m.: Butler at Xavier FS1

4:30 p.m.: UConn at Villanova Fox 28

5 p.m.: California at Oregon State Pac-12

5 p.m.: Davidson at Rhode Island CBSSN

6 p.m.: Creighton at DePaul FS1

6 p.m.: Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara … ESPNU

7 p.m.: Arizona at UCLA ESPN

7 p.m.: Wyoming at San Diego State … CBSSN

7 p.m.: Loyola Marymount vs. TBD … ESPN2

8 p.m.: Arizona State at USC FS1

9:30 p.m.: Santa Clara vs. TBD ESPN2

Basketball, college women’s

9 a.m.: UConn vs. TBD … FS1

Basketball, high school

9 a.m.: State B raw footage SWX

3 p.m.: State B championship coverage SWX

Basketball, NBA

5:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Milwaukee ABC

Football, XFL

4 p.m.: Seattle at Vegas FX

Golf, men’s

11:30 a.m.: PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational NBC

11:30 a.m.: PGA: Puerto Rico Open Golf

2 p.m.: Champions: Cologuard Classic Golf

5 p.m.: Asian Tour: New Zealand Open Golf

Golf, women’s

6:30 p.m.: LPGA: HSBC Women’s Champions Golf

Hockey, college women’s

9 a.m.: Providence vs. Northeastern … ESPNU

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Boston ABC

12:30 p.m.: Colorado at Dallas ABC

4 p.m.: Toronto at Vancouver NHL

Soccer, men’s

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Newcastle United vs. Manchester City … USA

7 a.m.: EPL: Leeds United vs. Chelsea USA

1:30 p.m.: MLS: Portland vs. Los Angeles FC Fox 28

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

Noon: Seattle vs. Colorado 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Basketball, college men’s

4 p.m.: Idaho vs. Northern Arizona 92.5-FM

Hockey, WHL

6 p.m.: Spokane at Prince George 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7 a.m.: Formula 1: Bahrain Grand Prix ESPN

9 a.m.: IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg NBC

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Pennzoil 400 Gran Prix Fox 28

Baseball, MLB spring training

10:05 a.m.: Miami vs. Boston … MLB

Basketball, college men’s

9 a.m.: Houston at Memphis CBS

9:30 a.m.: Illinois at Purdue Fox 28

11 a.m.: South Florida at Wichita State … ESPNU

1:30 p.m.: Michigan at Indiana CBS

4:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Minnesota FS1

Basketball, NBA

10 a.m.: Phoenix at Dallas ABC

12:30 p.m.: Golden State at L.A. Lakers ABC

4:30 p.m.: N.Y. Knicks at Boston ESPN

7 p.m.: Memphis at L.A. Clippers ESPN

Football, XFL

10 a.m.: St. Louis vs. D.C. … FX

1 p.m.: Orlando vs. Arlington … FX

5 p.m.: San Antonio vs. Houston … ESPN2

Golf, men’s

11:30 a.m.: PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational NBC

11:30 a.m.: PGA: Puerto Rico Open Golf

1:30 p.m.: Champions: Cologuard Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL

Noon: Tampa Bay at Carolina TNT

3 p.m.: Detroit at Philadelphia NHL

6 p.m.: Seattle at Colorado Root

Soccer, men’s

6 a.m.: Everton vs. Nottingham Forest … USA

8:30 a.m.: Manchester United vs. Liverpool … USA

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

Noon: Seattle vs. Milwaukee 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Basketball, college men’s

4 p.m.: Eastern Washington vs. TBD 700-AM / 105.2-FM

All events subject to change

