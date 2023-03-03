The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 36° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

March 3, 2023 Updated Fri., March 3, 2023 at 3:59 p.m.

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

4 a.m.: Formula 1: Bahrain Grand Prix (practice) … ESPN2

7 a.m.: Formula 1: Bahrain Grand Prix (qualifying) … ESPN2

11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Pennzoil 400 Grand Prix (qualifying) … .. FS1

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300 FS1

Baseball, MLB spring training

10:10 a.m.: N.Y. Mets vs. Miami MLB

12:10 p.m.: Colorado vs. Seattle Root

5:05 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers vs. Kansas City MLB

Basketball, college men’s

9 a.m.: Alabama at Texas A&M CBS

9 a.m.: Iowa State at Baylor ESPN2

9 a.m.: Seton Hall at Providence Fox 28

9 a.m.: Pennsylvania at Princeton … ESPN NEWS

9 a.m.: Ohio State at Michigan State ESPN

9:30 a.m.: George Mason at Richmond … USA

11 a.m.: St. John’s at Marquette Fox 28

11 a.m.: Tennessee at Auburn ESPN

11 a.m.: Louisville at Virginia ESPN2

11 a.m.: Kentucky at Arkansas CBS

11:30 a.m.: Georgia Tech at Boston College … ESPNU

1 p.m.: Kansas at Texas ESPN

1 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon CBS

1 p.m.: Florida State at Virginia Tech ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: Bradley vs. Indiana State … CBSSN

1:30 p.m.: VCU at George Washington … USA

2:30 p.m.: Utah at Colorado Pac-12

3 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Texas Tech ESPN2

3:30 p.m.: Duke at North Carolina ESPN

4 p.m.: Butler at Xavier FS1

4:30 p.m.: UConn at Villanova Fox 28

5 p.m.: California at Oregon State Pac-12

5 p.m.: Davidson at Rhode Island CBSSN

6 p.m.: Creighton at DePaul FS1

6 p.m.: Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara … ESPNU

7 p.m.: Arizona at UCLA ESPN

7 p.m.: Wyoming at San Diego State … CBSSN

7 p.m.: Loyola Marymount vs. Portland/BYU … ESPN2

8 p.m.: Arizona State at USC FS1

9:30 p.m.: Santa Clara vs. San Francisco/Pacific ESPN2

Basketball, college women’s

8 a.m.: Richmond vs. UMass … CBSSN

9 a.m.: UConn vs. Georgetown … FS1

1:30 p.m.: Ole Miss vs. South Carolina … ESPNU

Basketball, high school

9 a.m.: State B raw footage SWX

3 p.m.: State B championship coverage SWX

Basketball, NBA

5:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Milwaukee ABC

Football, XFL

4 p.m.: Seattle at Vegas FX

Golf, men’s

11:30 a.m.: PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational NBC

11:30 a.m.: PGA: Puerto Rico Open Golf

2 p.m.: Champions: Cologuard Classic Golf

5 p.m.: Asian Tour: New Zealand Open Golf

Golf, women’s

6:30 p.m.: LPGA: HSBC Women’s Champions Golf

Hockey, college women’s

9 a.m.: Providence vs. Northeastern … ESPNU

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Boston ABC

12:30 p.m.: Colorado at Dallas ABC

4 p.m.: Toronto at Vancouver NHL

Soccer, men’s

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Newcastle United vs. Manchester City … USA

7 a.m.: EPL: Leeds United vs. Chelsea USA

1:30 p.m.: MLS: Portland vs. Los Angeles FC Fox 28

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

Noon: Seattle vs. Colorado 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Basketball, college men’s

4 p.m.: Idaho vs. Northern Arizona 92.5-FM

Hockey, WHL

6 p.m.: Spokane at Prince George 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Most read stories