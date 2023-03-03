On the Air
March 3, 2023 Updated Fri., March 3, 2023 at 3:59 p.m.
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
4 a.m.: Formula 1: Bahrain Grand Prix (practice) … ESPN2
7 a.m.: Formula 1: Bahrain Grand Prix (qualifying) … ESPN2
11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Pennzoil 400 Grand Prix (qualifying) … .. FS1
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300 FS1
Baseball, MLB spring training
10:10 a.m.: N.Y. Mets vs. Miami MLB
12:10 p.m.: Colorado vs. Seattle Root
5:05 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers vs. Kansas City MLB
Basketball, college men’s
9 a.m.: Alabama at Texas A&M CBS
9 a.m.: Iowa State at Baylor ESPN2
9 a.m.: Seton Hall at Providence Fox 28
9 a.m.: Pennsylvania at Princeton … ESPN NEWS
9 a.m.: Ohio State at Michigan State ESPN
9:30 a.m.: George Mason at Richmond … USA
11 a.m.: St. John’s at Marquette Fox 28
11 a.m.: Tennessee at Auburn ESPN
11 a.m.: Louisville at Virginia ESPN2
11 a.m.: Kentucky at Arkansas CBS
11:30 a.m.: Georgia Tech at Boston College … ESPNU
1 p.m.: Kansas at Texas ESPN
1 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon CBS
1 p.m.: Florida State at Virginia Tech ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: Bradley vs. Indiana State … CBSSN
1:30 p.m.: VCU at George Washington … USA
2:30 p.m.: Utah at Colorado Pac-12
3 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Texas Tech ESPN2
3:30 p.m.: Duke at North Carolina ESPN
4 p.m.: Butler at Xavier FS1
4:30 p.m.: UConn at Villanova Fox 28
5 p.m.: California at Oregon State Pac-12
5 p.m.: Davidson at Rhode Island CBSSN
6 p.m.: Creighton at DePaul FS1
6 p.m.: Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara … ESPNU
7 p.m.: Arizona at UCLA ESPN
7 p.m.: Wyoming at San Diego State … CBSSN
7 p.m.: Loyola Marymount vs. Portland/BYU … ESPN2
8 p.m.: Arizona State at USC FS1
9:30 p.m.: Santa Clara vs. San Francisco/Pacific ESPN2
Basketball, college women’s
8 a.m.: Richmond vs. UMass … CBSSN
9 a.m.: UConn vs. Georgetown … FS1
1:30 p.m.: Ole Miss vs. South Carolina … ESPNU
Basketball, high school
9 a.m.: State B raw footage SWX
3 p.m.: State B championship coverage SWX
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Milwaukee ABC
Football, XFL
4 p.m.: Seattle at Vegas FX
Golf, men’s
11:30 a.m.: PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational NBC
11:30 a.m.: PGA: Puerto Rico Open Golf
2 p.m.: Champions: Cologuard Classic Golf
5 p.m.: Asian Tour: New Zealand Open Golf
Golf, women’s
6:30 p.m.: LPGA: HSBC Women’s Champions Golf
Hockey, college women’s
9 a.m.: Providence vs. Northeastern … ESPNU
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Boston ABC
12:30 p.m.: Colorado at Dallas ABC
4 p.m.: Toronto at Vancouver NHL
Soccer, men’s
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Newcastle United vs. Manchester City … USA
7 a.m.: EPL: Leeds United vs. Chelsea USA
1:30 p.m.: MLS: Portland vs. Los Angeles FC Fox 28
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
Noon: Seattle vs. Colorado 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Basketball, college men’s
4 p.m.: Idaho vs. Northern Arizona 92.5-FM
Hockey, WHL
6 p.m.: Spokane at Prince George 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
