The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 24° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

10:05 a.m.: Philadelphia vs. Baltimore MLB

Basketball, college men’s

3 p.m.: CAA semifinals: UNC Wilmington vs. Hofstra CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Sun Belt championship: South Alabama vs. Louisiana ESPN2

4 p.m.: SoCon championship: Furman vs. Chattanooga ESPN

4 p.m.: Horizon semifinals: Northern Kentucky vs. Youngstown State ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: CAA semifinals: Charleston vs. Towson CBS Sports

6 p.m.: WCC semifinals: Brigham Young vs. Saint Mary’s ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Horizon semifinals: Cleveland State vs. Milwaukee ESPN2

8:30 p.m.: WCC semifinals: Gonzaga vs. San Francisco ESPN2

Basketball, college women’s

11 a.m.: Sun Belt championship: Texas St. vs. James Madison ESPNU

4 p.m.: Big East championship: Connecticut vs. Villanova FS1

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Portland at Detroit Root

4:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Miami NBA

7 p.m.: New Orleans at Sacramento NBA

Soccer, Premier League

Noon: Fulham at Brentford USA

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

8:30 p.m.: WCC semifinals: Gonzaga vs. San Francisco 1510-AM

Basketball, college women’s

11 a.m.: Big Sky quarterfinals: EWU vs. Montana 700-AM / 105.3-FM

1:30 p.m.: Big Sky quarterfinals: Idaho vs. Sacramento State 840-AM

Noon: WCC semifinals: Gonzaga vs. BYU 790-AM / 94.1-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports