Sun., March 5, 2023
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
10:05 a.m.: Philadelphia vs. Baltimore MLB
Basketball, college men’s
3 p.m.: CAA semifinals: UNC Wilmington vs. Hofstra CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Sun Belt championship: South Alabama vs. Louisiana ESPN2
4 p.m.: SoCon championship: Furman vs. Chattanooga ESPN
4 p.m.: Horizon semifinals: Northern Kentucky vs. Youngstown State ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: CAA semifinals: Charleston vs. Towson CBS Sports
6 p.m.: WCC semifinals: Brigham Young vs. Saint Mary’s ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Horizon semifinals: Cleveland State vs. Milwaukee ESPN2
8:30 p.m.: WCC semifinals: Gonzaga vs. San Francisco ESPN2
Basketball, college women’s
11 a.m.: Sun Belt championship: Texas St. vs. James Madison ESPNU
4 p.m.: Big East championship: Connecticut vs. Villanova FS1
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Portland at Detroit Root
4:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Miami NBA
7 p.m.: New Orleans at Sacramento NBA
Soccer, Premier League
Noon: Fulham at Brentford USA
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
8:30 p.m.: WCC semifinals: Gonzaga vs. San Francisco 1510-AM
Basketball, college women’s
11 a.m.: Big Sky quarterfinals: EWU vs. Montana 700-AM / 105.3-FM
1:30 p.m.: Big Sky quarterfinals: Idaho vs. Sacramento State 840-AM
Noon: WCC semifinals: Gonzaga vs. BYU 790-AM / 94.1-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
