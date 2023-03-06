Education Notebook

SPS hosts open gyms

Students in fifth through 12th grades are invited to open gyms Sunday afternoons at Spokane Public Schools high schools. They’ll be able to play basketball and participate in other gym activities in a supervised environment.

Gyms will be open 2-4 p.m. Sundays at Lewis and Clark High School, 521 W. Fourth Ave.; North Central High School, 1600 N. Howard St.; Joel E. Ferris High School, 3020 E. 37th Ave.; Shadle Park High School, 4327 N. Ash St.; and John R. Rogers High School, 1622 E. Wellesley Ave. Dates vary by location, see the registration form for more information: bit.ly/41MhrIy.

For questions, contact the director of athletics and after-school activities Le’Andra Myers at (509) 354-7245.

Movie night at Shadle High School

The Native Student Alliance at Shadle Park High School, 4327 N. Ash St., is hosting a movie night to watch the documentary, “Older Than the Crown” on Thursday, 5-9 p.m. in the auditorium. Free to attend.

This is an opportunity for Native students and the Spokane community to increase awareness about Native American culture. Indigenous Eats will be serving food with some proceeds benefiting the Native Student Alliance.

Learn more about Spokane schools Native education at bit.ly/3ZFiUhW.

Special services information night

Mead School District is hosting an information night from 5-7 p.m. March 16 for families with students ages 3-21 who access special education services. Special services staff will share components of the IEP to help families navigate their student’s individual support.

The event will be at Union Event Center, 12509 N. Market St.

