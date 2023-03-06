Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Silent Auction – Afternoon of music, food and an array of old and new items from local artists, gift baskets, antiques, large stand mirror, pottery, quilt, a cord of red fir (seasoned and cut) firewood, Cheri Anderson painted folk art table and more. Sunday, 1-3 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Pie Day – Roll out some circular arts and crafts like yarn weaving, DIY sun catchers and more. Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Creativebug: Foundational Figure Drawing – Learn to draw the human figure using charcoal pencil in video classes taught by art tutor, David Tenorio. Participants watch the class videos on their own time and then meet up online. Basic supplies will be provided. Adults. Register at bit.ly/3l99f46. Tuesday, March 14, 7-8 p.m. Online. Free.

Classes/Workshops

Classic Italic Calligraphy – Learn Italic calligraphy with Shelby Barrentine. This five-week class is held Tuesdays, 1-4 p.m. Through April 4. Open to beginning and experienced participants. For information about registration and supplies, email Shelby at sjbarrentine@hotmail.com. Spokane Art Supply, 1303 N. Monroe St. $55. (509) 327-6628.

Electronics Assembly 101: FM Wireless Microphone – Learn about basic electronics concepts including what electricity actually is, how it’s measured, resistance, series and parallel circuits and common components you can expect to see in beginner electronics projects. For ages 14 and older. Monday, 6-8:30 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $18. (208) 929-4029.

Learning Circle: The Science of Well-Being – A series of challenges designed to increase your happiness and build more productive habits. Register at bit.ly/3Jg53t8. Tuesday, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Medical Lake Library, 321 E. Herb St., Medical Lake. (509) 893-8330.

Genealogy and Your DNA – Lynda Keenan, president of the Eastern Washington Genealogical Society, shares information on what to expect when using DNA tests to research your family tree, how the DNA tests work and what information they can and cannot give you. Adults. Register at bit.ly/3YUksUL. Tuesday, 6-7:30 p.m. Spokane Valley Library, 12004 E. Main Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Puppeteering Workshop – As the script is rehearsed and puppetry techniques are taught, design and create the puppets, backgrounds and props needed to put on a theatrical production. For ages 8-12. Register at bit.ly/40Zvji1. Wednesdays in March, 1-3 p.m. or 4-6 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Medicare: Getting Started – This class is for anyone new to Medicare and those wanting a refresher. Register at bit.ly/3HYqJIk. Wednesday, 6-7:30 p.m. Online. Free.

ESL Cafe: a Cup of Conversation – Practice speaking English and listening skills over a warm drink. A trained tutor from the Literacy Project of North Idaho will join weekly to help support your learning as we start a cup of conversation. Coffee and tea will be provided. Register at bit.ly/3k6D3yo. Thursday, 10-11:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Three Pound Sculpture Class: Cat with Collista Krebs – This is a fast-moving three pound sculpture class. Our focus is on exploration with clay and trying to capture the pose and swag of your favorite cat. For ages 12 and older. Register at bit.ly/3IWkPYD. Saturday, 9-11 a.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. 2nd Ave. $54. (509) 325-1500.

Rabbit Vase with Collista Krebs – Come and hand build a rascally rabbit vase to hold your flowers. Participants will use the slab and coil methods. For ages 12 and older. Register at bit.ly/3L5cNiS. March 19, 10 a.m.-noon. Spokane Art School, 503 E. 2nd Ave. $54. (509) 325-1500.

Home/Garden

March Feature: Berry Mastery Series – Learn how to plan what varieties of berries you want to grow. Classes include what you will need, how to prune, spraying and fertilizing, advice on how to get the most produce from your berries, harvesting techniques plus canning and freezing tips. Every Saturday in March, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Home and Garden Show – Spokane’s oldest running consumer home show focused on building, renovation, landscaping, design and décor. Features the Barrels and Brews event, browse hundred of booths while sampling fine wine and beer tastings. For more information, visit spokanehomeshows.com/. Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Spokane Convention Center, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $12/adults; $10/seniors. (509) 279-7000.

March Feature: Fruit Tree Mastery Series – Classes include selecting and planning what varieties of fruit trees you want to grow, how to prune, spraying and fertilizing, how to get the most fruit from your labor, harvesting techniques plus canning and processing tips. Every Sunday in March, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

The Wonderful World of Native Plants – Diane Stutzman, owner of Desert Jewels Nursery introduces you to the diverse and versatile world of native plants. Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.

Favorite Spring Blooming Shrubs – Chat with nursery experts on what their favorite spring blooming shrubs for Spokane are, how to take care of them and why they are such a good fit for our city. Wednesday, 4-5 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Pruning Basics with Laurie Wilson – This class teaches the basics of general pruning, along with which tools are needed to create fullness and promote growth on your plants, and will share tips on how to prolong the life of your tools. Register at bit.ly/3Jg4jnO. Wednesday, 6-7 p.m. New Leaf Nursery, 12655 N. Government Way, Hayden. $30. (208) 762-4825.

Cabin Fever Virtual Gardening Symposium – This years theme is “Sustainable and Resilient Gardens,” an inspiring and informational virtual event with a focus on sustainable gardening. Learn how to develop the skills you need so that your garden works with nature, not against it. Register at mgfsc.org. Saturday, 9-11 a.m. Virtual. $45.

Bloom Together – Bundle your own floral arrangements with Katie Lila from Flowers for People or create along with other local artists. Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.