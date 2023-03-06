Literary Calendar

Storytime with Jessy Humann – Storytime with Jessy Humann and her latest book, “I Could Be A Million Things!” Register at bit.ly/3ZpBcDI. Sunday, 11 a.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.

Book Reading and Writing Workshop – Join Diane Sherman for a reading from her new memoir, “In Borrowed Shoes.” Diane will share about her writing process and the creation of the book. She will also walk attendees through various writing exercises. Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m. Wishing Tree Books, 1410 E. 11th Ave. Free. (509) 315-9875.

Author Talk with David Epstein – The New York Times bestselling author will discuss his most recent book, “Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World.” Register at libraryc.org/scld/24365. Monday, 10-11 a.m. Online. Free.

Writers in the Community Poetry Workshop – Three-week poetry workshop led by C.G. Dahlin. Each session will be independent, no requirement to attend all courses. Each session, attendees will leave with at least one new written work. Monday, 5:30-6:45 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.

Morning Book Club with Gerard – This group reads a wide selection of mainstream fiction and nonfiction. Meets the second Tuesday of the month, 11 a.m. The book for March is “The Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet” by Jamie Ford. Tuesday, 11 a.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.

Open Mic Nite – All genres of music welcome: poetry, spoken word and more. Thursday, 7-9 p.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 930-1876.

KYRS Community Radio: “Page Turner Show” – Spokesman-Review columnist Ammi Middstokke will be talking about her new book, “All the Things: Living Off-Grid in Idaho.” Listen on KYRS Community Radio 88.1 or 92.3 or streamed at kyrs.org. Friday, 1 p.m.

Willow Springs Launch Party – Launch party for “Resurrection City” by Catherine Browder. Saturday, 7 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.

“Twenty Questions” by Mac Barnett and Christian Robinson – Celebration of the release of “Twenty Questions” by Mac Barnett and Christian Robinson. Sunday, 2 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.