On the Air

March 7, 2023 Updated Tue., March 7, 2023 at 8:13 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball

10:05 a.m.: Spring training: St. Louis vs. N.Y. Yankees MLB

6:05 p.m.: Spring training: USA vs. San Francisco MLB

7 p.m.: WBC: Australia vs. South Korea FS1

Basketball, college men’s, conference tournaments

8:30 a.m.: Atlantic 10: St. Bonaventure vs. Davidson USA

9 a.m.: ACC: Wake Forest vs. Syracuse ESPN

11 a.m.: Atlantic 10: Richmond vs. George Mason USA

11:30 a.m.: ACC: Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh ESPN

Noon: Pac-12: Colorado vs. Washington Pac-12

Noon: Big East: Butler vs. St. John’s FS1

2 p.m.: Atlantic 10: Saint Joseph’s vs. George Washington USA

2:30 p.m.: Pac-12: California vs. Washington State Pac-12

2:30 p.m.: Big East: DePaul vs. Seton Hall FS1

4 p.m.: Big 12: Texas Tech vs. West Virginia ESPNU

4 p.m.: ACC: North Carolina vs. Boston College ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: Patriot: Lafayette vs. Colgate CBSSN

4:30 p.m.: Atlantic 10: Duquesne vs. La Salle USA

5 p.m.: Big East: Georgetown vs. Villanova FS1

6 p.m.: Pac-12: Stanford vs. Utah Pac-12

6:30 p.m.: Big 12: Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State ESPNU

6:30 p.m.: ACC: NC State vs. Virginia Tech ESPN2

8:30 p.m.: Big Sky: No. Arizona vs. Montana St./Weber St. ESPN2

8:30 p.m.: Pac-12: Oregon State vs. Arizona State Pac-12

Basketball, college women’s, conference tournaments

2 p.m.: Big Sky: Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento State ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Portland at Boston Root

4:30 p.m.: Dallas at New Orleans ESPN

7 p.m.: Toronto at L.A. Clippers ESPN

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Chicago at Detroit TNT

7 p.m.: Anaheim at Vancouver TNT

Soccer, men’s, UEFA Champions League

Noon: Milan vs. Tottenham Hotspur CBS

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

4:55 p.m.: Seattle vs. L.A. Dodgers 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Basketball, college men’s

2 p.m.: Washington State vs. California 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

