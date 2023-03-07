On the Air
March 7, 2023 Updated Tue., March 7, 2023 at 8:13 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball
10:05 a.m.: Spring training: St. Louis vs. N.Y. Yankees MLB
6:05 p.m.: Spring training: USA vs. San Francisco MLB
7 p.m.: WBC: Australia vs. South Korea FS1
Basketball, college men’s, conference tournaments
8:30 a.m.: Atlantic 10: St. Bonaventure vs. Davidson USA
9 a.m.: ACC: Wake Forest vs. Syracuse ESPN
11 a.m.: Atlantic 10: Richmond vs. George Mason USA
11:30 a.m.: ACC: Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh ESPN
Noon: Pac-12: Colorado vs. Washington Pac-12
Noon: Big East: Butler vs. St. John’s FS1
2 p.m.: Atlantic 10: Saint Joseph’s vs. George Washington USA
2:30 p.m.: Pac-12: California vs. Washington State Pac-12
2:30 p.m.: Big East: DePaul vs. Seton Hall FS1
4 p.m.: Big 12: Texas Tech vs. West Virginia ESPNU
4 p.m.: ACC: North Carolina vs. Boston College ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: Patriot: Lafayette vs. Colgate CBSSN
4:30 p.m.: Atlantic 10: Duquesne vs. La Salle USA
5 p.m.: Big East: Georgetown vs. Villanova FS1
6 p.m.: Pac-12: Stanford vs. Utah Pac-12
6:30 p.m.: Big 12: Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State ESPNU
6:30 p.m.: ACC: NC State vs. Virginia Tech ESPN2
8:30 p.m.: Big Sky: No. Arizona vs. Montana St./Weber St. ESPN2
8:30 p.m.: Pac-12: Oregon State vs. Arizona State Pac-12
Basketball, college women’s, conference tournaments
2 p.m.: Big Sky: Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento State ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Portland at Boston Root
4:30 p.m.: Dallas at New Orleans ESPN
7 p.m.: Toronto at L.A. Clippers ESPN
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Chicago at Detroit TNT
7 p.m.: Anaheim at Vancouver TNT
Soccer, men’s, UEFA Champions League
Noon: Milan vs. Tottenham Hotspur CBS
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
4:55 p.m.: Seattle vs. L.A. Dodgers 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Basketball, college men’s
2 p.m.: Washington State vs. California 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
