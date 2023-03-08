Coloring contest: On the hunt for spring
March 8, 2023 Updated Wed., March 8, 2023 at 6:31 p.m.
Welcome spring by decorating an Easter egg for The Spokesman-Review’s coloring contest open to children ages 12 and younger. Entries will be judged by a panel of newspaper staffers who will choose winners in three divisions: ages 4 and younger, ages 5 to 8 and ages 9 to 12. Winners will receive a gift certificate to Mobius Discovery Center, and their entries will be printed in the newspaper on April 9 As many entries as possible will be displayed in the windows at The Spokesman-Review.
TO ENTER: Mail your entry to The Spokesman-Review Coloring Contest, P.O. Box 2160, Spokane, WA 99210, or deliver them to The S-R office at 999 W. Riverside Ave. Entries must be received no later than 5 p.m. April 3 and cannot be returned. Be sure to attach a separate piece of paper that includes your name, address and telephone number so we can contact you if you win. Photocopies of the form are acceptable, and a copy of the form can be downloaded at spokesman.com/coloring-contest.
