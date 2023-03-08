On the Air
March 8, 2023 Updated Wed., March 8, 2023 at 3:16 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball
2 a.m.: WBC: China vs. Japan FS1
12:10 p.m.: Spring training: USA vs. L.A. Angels MLB
8:30 p.m.: WBC: Cuba vs. Panama FS1
Basketball, college men’s, conference tournaments
8:30 a.m.: Alantic 10: Davidson vs. VCU USA
9 a.m.: Big East: Marquette vs. St. John’s FS1
9:30 a.m.: AAC: East Carolina vs. South Florida ESPNU
11 a.m.: Atlantic 10: George Mason vs. Saint Louis USA
11:30 a.m.: Big East: Providence vs. UConn FS1
11:30 a.m.: AAC: SMU vs. UCF ESPNU
Noon: Pac-12: UCLA vs. Colorado Pac-12
Noon: Mountain West: Colorado State vs. San Diego State CBSSN
2 p.m.: Atlantic 10: Dayton vs. TBD USA
2:30 p.m.: Mountain West: San Jose State vs. Nevada CBSSN
2:30 p.m.: Pac-12: Oregon vs. TBD Pac-12
4 p.m.: Big East: Xavier vs. TBD FS1
4 p.m.: AAC: Tulsa vs. Wichita State ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Atlantic 10: Fordham vs. TBD USA
6 p.m.: Pac-12: Arizona vs. TBD Pac-12
6 p.m.: Mountain West: Boise State vs. TBD CBSSN
6:30 p.m.: Big East: Creighton vs. TBD FS1
8:30 p.m.: Mountain West: Utah State vs. TBD CBSSN
8:30 p.m.: USC vs. TBD ESPN
Basketball, college women’s, conference tournaments
2 p.m.: Southland: Lamar vs. SE Louisiana ESPNU
6:30 p.m.: AAC: TBD vs. TBD ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Golden State at Memphis TNT
7 p.m.: N.Y. Knicks at Sacramento TNT
Golf, men’s
1 a.m.: DP World: Kenya Open Golf
9 a.m.: PGA: The Players Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
7 p.m.: Ottawa at Seattle Root
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
7 p.m.: Seattle vs. Canada 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Basketball, college men’s
2 p.m.: Washington State vs. Oregon 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.