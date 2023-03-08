The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

March 8, 2023 Updated Wed., March 8, 2023 at 3:16 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball

2 a.m.: WBC: China vs. Japan FS1

12:10 p.m.: Spring training: USA vs. L.A. Angels MLB

8:30 p.m.: WBC: Cuba vs. Panama FS1

Basketball, college men’s, conference tournaments

8:30 a.m.: Alantic 10: Davidson vs. VCU USA

9 a.m.: Big East: Marquette vs. St. John’s FS1

9:30 a.m.: AAC: East Carolina vs. South Florida ESPNU

11 a.m.: Atlantic 10: George Mason vs. Saint Louis USA

11:30 a.m.: Big East: Providence vs. UConn FS1

11:30 a.m.: AAC: SMU vs. UCF ESPNU

Noon: Pac-12: UCLA vs. Colorado Pac-12

Noon: Mountain West: Colorado State vs. San Diego State CBSSN

2 p.m.: Atlantic 10: Dayton vs. TBD USA

2:30 p.m.: Mountain West: San Jose State vs. Nevada CBSSN

2:30 p.m.: Pac-12: Oregon vs. TBD Pac-12

4 p.m.: Big East: Xavier vs. TBD FS1

4 p.m.: AAC: Tulsa vs. Wichita State ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Atlantic 10: Fordham vs. TBD USA

6 p.m.: Pac-12: Arizona vs. TBD Pac-12

6 p.m.: Mountain West: Boise State vs. TBD CBSSN

6:30 p.m.: Big East: Creighton vs. TBD FS1

8:30 p.m.: Mountain West: Utah State vs. TBD CBSSN

8:30 p.m.: USC vs. TBD ESPN

Basketball, college women’s, conference tournaments

2 p.m.: Southland: Lamar vs. SE Louisiana ESPNU

6:30 p.m.: AAC: TBD vs. TBD ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Golden State at Memphis TNT

7 p.m.: N.Y. Knicks at Sacramento TNT

Golf, men’s

1 a.m.: DP World: Kenya Open Golf

9 a.m.: PGA: The Players Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

7 p.m.: Ottawa at Seattle Root

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

7 p.m.: Seattle vs. Canada 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Basketball, college men’s

2 p.m.: Washington State vs. Oregon 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

