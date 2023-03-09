On the Air
March 9, 2023 Updated Thu., March 9, 2023 at 9:47 p.m.
Friday’s TV Highlights
Baseball
2 a.m.: WBC: South Korea vs. Japan FS1
10:05 a.m.: Spring training: Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay MLB
12:10 p.m.: Spring training: Cincinnati vs. Seattle Root
8 p.m.: WBC: Panama vs. Italy FS1
Basketball, college men’s, conference tournaments
9:30 a.m.: C-USA: Middle Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic … CBSSN
10 a.m.: AAC: East Carolina vs. Houston ESPN2
10 a.m.: SEC: Mississippi State vs. Alabama ESPN
Noon: SEC: Tennessee vs. Missouri ESPN
Noon: C-USA: UAB vs. North Texas CBSSN
Noon: AAC: Temple vs. Cincinnati ESPN2
2 p.m.: MAC: Ohio vs. Toledo CBSSN
3 p.m.: MAAC: Iona vs. Niagara ESPN NEWS
3:30 p.m.: Big East: UConn vs. Marquette FS1
4 p.m.: Big 12: Kansas vs. Iowa State … ESPN2
4 p.m.: ACC: Duke vs. Miami ESPN
4 p.m.: AAC: UCF vs. Memphis ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: MAC: Kent State vs. Akron CBSSN
5:30 p.m.: MAAC: Marist vs. Saint Peter’s ESPN NEWS
6 p.m.: Pac-12: UCLA vs. Oregon Pac-12
6 p.m.: AAC: Tulane vs. Wichita State ESPNU
6 p.m.: Big East: Creighton vs. Xavier FS1
6:30 p.m.: Big 12: Texas vs. TCU … ESPN2
6:30 p.m.: Clemson vs. Virginia … ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Mountain West: San Diego State vs. San Jose State CBSSN
8:30 p.m.: Pac-12: Arizona vs. USC / Arizona State ESPNU
9 p.m.: Mountain West: Boise State vs. Utah State / New Mexico CBSSN
Basketball, college women’s, conference tournaments
9 a.m.: Big 12: West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State ESPNU
11:30 a.m.: Big 12: Texas vs. Kansas State ESPNU
2 p.m.: America East: Albany vs. Vermont ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Portland at Philadelphia Root
5 p.m.: Cleveland at Miami NBATV
7:30 p.m.: Toronto at L.A. Lakers NBATV
Golf, men’s
1 a.m.: DP World: Kenya Open Golf
9 a.m.: PGA: The Players Championship Golf
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Portland at Seattle SWX
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
5:15 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Baseball, MLB spring training
Noon: Seattle vs. Cincinnati 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Portland at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, NASCAR
9:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series: United Rentals 200 (qualifying) … FS111 a.m.: Cup Series: United Rentals Work United 500 (qualifying) … FS1
1:30 P.M.: Xfinity Series: United Rentals 200 FS1
Baseball
2 a.m.: WBC: Czech Republic vs. Japan FS1
10:05 a.m.: Spring training: Boston vs. Minnesota MLB
11:30 a.m.: WBC: Colombia vs. Mexico Fox 28
12:10 p.m.: Spring training: Seattle vs. Colorado Root
4 p.m.: WBC: Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela FS1
6 p.m.: WBC: Great Britain vs. USA Fox 28
7 p.m.: WBC: Czech Republic vs. South Korea FS1
Basketball, college men’s, conference tournaments
8 a.m.: America East: UMass Lowell vs. Vermont ESPN2
8 a.m.: Ivy: Cornell vs. Yale ESPNU
10 a.m.: Atlantic 10: Saint Louis vs. VCU CBSSN
10:30 a.m.: Ivy: Pennsylvania vs. Princeton ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Golden State ABC
Football, XFL
4 p.m.: Houston at Orlando FX
7 p.m.: San Antonio at Seattle FX
Golf, men’s
10 a.m.: PGA: The Players Championship NBC
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: Detroit at Boston ABC
12:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh ABC
4 p.m.: Edmonton at Toronto NHL
7 p.m.: Dallas at Seattle Root
Soccer, men’s
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool vs. AFC Bournemouth USA
7 a.m.: Chelsea vs. Leicester City USA
9 a.m.: MLS: Atlanta United at Charlotte Fox 28
9:30 a.m.: Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace USA
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
1:15 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Baseball, MLB spring training
Noon: Seattle vs. Colorado 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Kelowna at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
9 a.m.: AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals Fox 28
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: United Rentals Work United 500 Fox 28
Baseball
3 a.m.: WBC: Japan vs. Australia FS1
10:10 a.m.: Spring training: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Mets MLB
Noon: WBC: Great Britain vs. Canada FS1
1:05 p.m.: Spring training: Milwaukee vs. Chi. Cubs MLB
1:10 p.m.: Spring training: Texas vs. Seattle Root+
4 p.m.: WBC: Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico FS1
7 p.m.: WBC: Mexico vs. USA FS1
Basketball, college men’s
3 p.m.: NCAA Men’s Selection Special CBS
Basketball, college women’s
5 p.m.: NCAA Women’s Selection Special ESPN
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Portland at New Orleans Root
6 p.m.: New York at L.A. Lakers ESPN
Football, XFL
1 p.m.: Arlington at St. Louis ESPN2
4 p.m.: Vegas at D.C. ESPN2
Golf, men’s
10 a.m.: PGA: The Players Championship NBC
Hockey, NHL
10:30 a.m.: Boston at Detroit TNT
1 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh TNT
4 p.m.: Vegas at St. Louis NHL
Soccer, men’s
7 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa vs. West Ham United USA
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle United USA
Soccer, women’s, Super League
5:30 a.m.: Manchester United vs. Chelsea … CBSSN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
1 p.m.: Seattle vs. Texas 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, college
12:45 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Hockey, WHL
4:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
