The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
32°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

March 9, 2023 Updated Thu., March 9, 2023 at 9:47 p.m.

Friday’s TV Highlights

Baseball

2 a.m.: WBC: South Korea vs. Japan FS1

10:05 a.m.: Spring training: Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay MLB

12:10 p.m.: Spring training: Cincinnati vs. Seattle Root

8 p.m.: WBC: Panama vs. Italy FS1

Basketball, college men’s, conference tournaments

9:30 a.m.: C-USA: Middle Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic … CBSSN

10 a.m.: AAC: East Carolina vs. Houston ESPN2

10 a.m.: SEC: Mississippi State vs. Alabama ESPN

Noon: SEC: Tennessee vs. Missouri ESPN

Noon: C-USA: UAB vs. North Texas CBSSN

Noon: AAC: Temple vs. Cincinnati ESPN2

2 p.m.: MAC: Ohio vs. Toledo CBSSN

3 p.m.: MAAC: Iona vs. Niagara ESPN NEWS

3:30 p.m.: Big East: UConn vs. Marquette FS1

4 p.m.: Big 12: Kansas vs. Iowa State … ESPN2

4 p.m.: ACC: Duke vs. Miami ESPN

4 p.m.: AAC: UCF vs. Memphis ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: MAC: Kent State vs. Akron CBSSN

5:30 p.m.: MAAC: Marist vs. Saint Peter’s ESPN NEWS

6 p.m.: Pac-12: UCLA vs. Oregon Pac-12

6 p.m.: AAC: Tulane vs. Wichita State ESPNU

6 p.m.: Big East: Creighton vs. Xavier FS1

6:30 p.m.: Big 12: Texas vs. TCU … ESPN2

6:30 p.m.: Clemson vs. Virginia … ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Mountain West: San Diego State vs. San Jose State CBSSN

8:30 p.m.: Pac-12: Arizona vs. USC / Arizona State ESPNU

9 p.m.: Mountain West: Boise State vs. Utah State / New Mexico CBSSN

Basketball, college women’s, conference tournaments

9 a.m.: Big 12: West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State ESPNU

11:30 a.m.: Big 12: Texas vs. Kansas State ESPNU

2 p.m.: America East: Albany vs. Vermont ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Portland at Philadelphia Root

5 p.m.: Cleveland at Miami NBATV

7:30 p.m.: Toronto at L.A. Lakers NBATV

Golf, men’s

1 a.m.: DP World: Kenya Open Golf

9 a.m.: PGA: The Players Championship Golf

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Portland at Seattle SWX

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

5:15 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MLB spring training

Noon: Seattle vs. Cincinnati 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Portland at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, NASCAR

9:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series: United Rentals 200 (qualifying) … FS111 a.m.: Cup Series: United Rentals Work United 500 (qualifying) … FS1

1:30 P.M.: Xfinity Series: United Rentals 200 FS1

Baseball

2 a.m.: WBC: Czech Republic vs. Japan FS1

10:05 a.m.: Spring training: Boston vs. Minnesota MLB

11:30 a.m.: WBC: Colombia vs. Mexico Fox 28

12:10 p.m.: Spring training: Seattle vs. Colorado Root

4 p.m.: WBC: Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela FS1

6 p.m.: WBC: Great Britain vs. USA Fox 28

7 p.m.: WBC: Czech Republic vs. South Korea FS1

Basketball, college men’s, conference tournaments

8 a.m.: America East: UMass Lowell vs. Vermont ESPN2

8 a.m.: Ivy: Cornell vs. Yale ESPNU

10 a.m.: Atlantic 10: Saint Louis vs. VCU CBSSN

10:30 a.m.: Ivy: Pennsylvania vs. Princeton ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

5:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Golden State ABC

Football, XFL

4 p.m.: Houston at Orlando FX

7 p.m.: San Antonio at Seattle FX

Golf, men’s

10 a.m.: PGA: The Players Championship NBC

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: Detroit at Boston ABC

12:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh ABC

4 p.m.: Edmonton at Toronto NHL

7 p.m.: Dallas at Seattle Root

Soccer, men’s

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool vs. AFC Bournemouth USA

7 a.m.: Chelsea vs. Leicester City USA

9 a.m.: MLS: Atlanta United at Charlotte Fox 28

9:30 a.m.: Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace USA

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

1:15 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MLB spring training

Noon: Seattle vs. Colorado 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Kelowna at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

9 a.m.: AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals Fox 28

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: United Rentals Work United 500 Fox 28

Baseball

3 a.m.: WBC: Japan vs. Australia FS1

10:10 a.m.: Spring training: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Mets MLB

Noon: WBC: Great Britain vs. Canada FS1

1:05 p.m.: Spring training: Milwaukee vs. Chi. Cubs MLB

1:10 p.m.: Spring training: Texas vs. Seattle Root+

4 p.m.: WBC: Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico FS1

7 p.m.: WBC: Mexico vs. USA FS1

Basketball, college men’s

3 p.m.: NCAA Men’s Selection Special CBS

Basketball, college women’s

5 p.m.: NCAA Women’s Selection Special ESPN

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Portland at New Orleans Root

6 p.m.: New York at L.A. Lakers ESPN

Football, XFL

1 p.m.: Arlington at St. Louis ESPN2

4 p.m.: Vegas at D.C. ESPN2

Golf, men’s

10 a.m.: PGA: The Players Championship NBC

Hockey, NHL

10:30 a.m.: Boston at Detroit TNT

1 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh TNT

4 p.m.: Vegas at St. Louis NHL

Soccer, men’s

7 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa vs. West Ham United USA

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle United USA

Soccer, women’s, Super League

5:30 a.m.: Manchester United vs. Chelsea … CBSSN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

1 p.m.: Seattle vs. Texas 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, college

12:45 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Hockey, WHL

4:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Most read stories