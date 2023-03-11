The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

March 11, 2023 Updated Sat., March 11, 2023 at 8:20 p.m.

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

9 a.m.: AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals Fox 28

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: United Rentals Work United 500 Fox 28

Baseball

3 a.m.: WBC: Japan vs. Australia FS1

10:10 a.m.: Spring training: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Mets MLB

Noon: WBC: Great Britain vs. Canada FS1

1:05 p.m.: Spring training: Milwaukee vs. Chi. Cubs MLB

1:10 p.m.: Spring training: Texas vs. Seattle Root+

4 p.m.: WBC: Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico FS1

7 p.m.: WBC: Mexico vs. USA FS1

Basketball, college men’s

9 a.m.: Ivy: Princeton vs. Yale … ESPN2

10 a.m.: SEC: Alabama vs. Texas A&M … ESPN

10 a.m.: Atlantic 10: VCU vs. Dayton … CBS

12:15 p.m.: AAC: Houston vs. Memphis … ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Big 10: Purdue vs. Penn State … CBS

3 p.m.: NCAA Men’s Selection Special CBS

Basketball, college women’s

9 a.m.: Patriot: Holy Cross vs. Boston University … CBSSN

9 a.m.: Northeast: Sacred Heart vs. Farleigh Dickinson … ESPNU

11 a.m.: Big 12: Texas vs. Iowa State … ESPN2

11 a.m.: CAA: Towson vs. Monmouth… CBSSN

11 a.m.: Missouri Valley: Drake vs. Belmont… ESPNU

5 p.m.: NCAA Women’s Selection Special ESPN

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Portland at New Orleans Root

6 p.m.: New York at L.A. Lakers ESPN

Football, XFL

1 p.m.: Arlington at St. Louis ESPN2

4 p.m.: Vegas at D.C. ESPN2

Golf, men’s

10 a.m.: PGA: The Players Championship NBC

Hockey, NHL

10:30 a.m.: Boston at Detroit TNT

1 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh TNT

4 p.m.: Vegas at St. Louis NHL

Soccer, men’s

7 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa vs. West Ham United USA

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle United USA

Soccer, women’s, Super League

5:30 a.m.: Manchester United vs. Chelsea … CBSSN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

1 p.m.: Seattle vs. Texas 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, college

12:45 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Hockey, WHL

4:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

