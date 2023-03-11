On the Air
March 11, 2023
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
9 a.m.: AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals Fox 28
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: United Rentals Work United 500 Fox 28
Baseball
3 a.m.: WBC: Japan vs. Australia FS1
10:10 a.m.: Spring training: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Mets MLB
Noon: WBC: Great Britain vs. Canada FS1
1:05 p.m.: Spring training: Milwaukee vs. Chi. Cubs MLB
1:10 p.m.: Spring training: Texas vs. Seattle Root+
4 p.m.: WBC: Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico FS1
7 p.m.: WBC: Mexico vs. USA FS1
Basketball, college men’s
9 a.m.: Ivy: Princeton vs. Yale … ESPN2
10 a.m.: SEC: Alabama vs. Texas A&M … ESPN
10 a.m.: Atlantic 10: VCU vs. Dayton … CBS
12:15 p.m.: AAC: Houston vs. Memphis … ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Big 10: Purdue vs. Penn State … CBS
3 p.m.: NCAA Men’s Selection Special CBS
Basketball, college women’s
9 a.m.: Patriot: Holy Cross vs. Boston University … CBSSN
9 a.m.: Northeast: Sacred Heart vs. Farleigh Dickinson … ESPNU
11 a.m.: Big 12: Texas vs. Iowa State … ESPN2
11 a.m.: CAA: Towson vs. Monmouth… CBSSN
11 a.m.: Missouri Valley: Drake vs. Belmont… ESPNU
5 p.m.: NCAA Women’s Selection Special ESPN
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Portland at New Orleans Root
6 p.m.: New York at L.A. Lakers ESPN
Football, XFL
1 p.m.: Arlington at St. Louis ESPN2
4 p.m.: Vegas at D.C. ESPN2
Golf, men’s
10 a.m.: PGA: The Players Championship NBC
Hockey, NHL
10:30 a.m.: Boston at Detroit TNT
1 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh TNT
4 p.m.: Vegas at St. Louis NHL
Soccer, men’s
7 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa vs. West Ham United USA
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle United USA
Soccer, women’s, Super League
5:30 a.m.: Manchester United vs. Chelsea … CBSSN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
1 p.m.: Seattle vs. Texas 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, college
12:45 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Hockey, WHL
4:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
