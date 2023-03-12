The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
On the Air

March 12, 2023 Updated Sun., March 12, 2023 at 5:56 p.m.

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball

10:07 a.m.: Spring training: Boston vs. Toronto MLB

1:10 p.m.: Spring training: San Francisco vs. San Diego MLB

4 p.m.: WBC: Israel vs. Puerto Rico FS1

7 p.m.: WBC: Canada vs. USA FS1

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Memphis at Dallas ESPN

7 p.m.: Phoenix at Golden State ESPN

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Colorado at Montreal NHL

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

7 p.m.: Seattle vs. L.A. Angels 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

