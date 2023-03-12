Spokane chiefs gamer

From staff reports Washington State held No. 15 Oregon State to one hit, and the Cougars beat the Beavers 3-2 in a Pac-12 Conference baseball game in Corvallis, Oregon, on Sunday. WSU improved to 13-2 overall and 2-1 in the Pac-12. Oregon State fell to 11-4 and 1-2. Gonzaga 3, UC Irvine 2: Dylan Johnson’s pinch-hit RBI single in the eighth inning lifted the Bulldogs (2-11) to a nonleague win over the Anteaters (11-3) at the Patterson Baseball Complex. Whitworth 2, Linfield 1: Hunter Dryden allowed one run in six-plus innings to lead the Pirates (6-11, 3-3) to a Northwest Conference victory over the Wildcats (7-9, 4-5) in McMinnville, Oregon. CC Spokane 10-0, Everett 1-4: The Sasquatch (4-5) split a nonconference doubleheader with the Trojans (8-7) in Everett.

EVERETT – The Spokane Chiefs’ lack of offense seemingly lulled Everett to sleep Sunday night.

Spokane failed to capitalize, however, and went scoreless in the shootout of a 5-4 loss to the Silvertips in a Western Hockey League game.

The Chiefs’ Chase Bertholet and Tommaso De Luca scored goals 18 seconds apart in the final minute of the third period to stun Everett and send the game to overtime tied 4-4.

Everett dominated the opening period and led 3-0, but the Chiefs’ Cade Hayes and Jake Gudelj scored in the first 31/2 minutes of the second period.

Spokane was outshot 43-23 through the first three periods but did outshoot the Silvertips 6-2 in overtime.

Dawson Cowan made 41 saves for the Chiefs.