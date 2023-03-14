Social Calendar

Dine Out to Feed Spokane – Feed Spokane is a nonprofit that rescues unused food from local restaurants and wholesalers and redistributes it to 30+ nonprofit organizations. During March, visit a partner restaurant or business and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to feed Spokane. Visit feedspokane.org for a list of partners and more information. (855) 222-2199.

Flanigan Foundation Family Movie Night Fundraiser – The Flanigan Foundation is hosting its first ever fundraising event to help feed 1,000 families in November of 2023. All are welcome to join us in watching “Puss and Boots: The Last Wish.” Ticket prices are donation based, with a $10 minimum per ticket. All ticket sales go directly to the Flanigan Foundation and can be purchased at bit.ly/3YFjDP8. Monday, 6-8:30 p.m. Wandermere Village Center Cinemas, 12622 N. Division St. $10. (509) 232-7727.

Jeans and Jewels Gala – The annual 2023 Jeans and Jewels Auction will benefit Central Valley High School students. The event will feature a large variety of silent and live auction items. Ticket price will include dinner and entertainment from CVHS students. Saturday, 5 p.m. Mirabeau Hotel and Convention Center, 1100 N. Sullivan Road, Spokane Valley. $60. (509) 924-9000.

Terrain Gallery Fundraiser – Terrain Gallery is hosting a fundraiser show featuring artwork from a variety of local artists. Each artwork will be available for $200/each. All proceeds go directly toward keeping the gallery open. March 31, 5-8 p.m. and April 1, noon-7 p.m. Terrain Gallery, 628 N. Monroe St. Free.