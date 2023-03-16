On the air
March 16, 2023 Updated Fri., March 17, 2023 at 2:57 p.m.
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6:30 a.m.: Formula 1: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Practice) … ESPN2
Noon: NASCAR Truck Series: Fr8 208 (Qualifying) … FS1
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: RAPTOR 250 (Qualifying) … FS1
Baseball, MLB Spring training
10:05 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit … MLB
Baseball, World Baseball Classic
4 p.m.: Puerto Rico vs. Mexico … FS1Basketball, college men’s, NCAA Tournament
9:15 a.m.: USC vs. Michigan State CBS
9:40 a.m.: Kennesaw State vs. Xavier truTV
10:30 a.m.: UC Santa Barbara vs. Baylor TNT
11 a.m.: VCU vs. Saint Mary’s TBS
11:45 a.m.: Vermont vs. Marquette CBS
12:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Iowa State truTV
1 p.m.: NC State vs. Creighton TNT
1:30 p.m.: Iona vs. Connecticut TBS
3:50 p.m.: Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Purdue TNT
4:10 p.m.: Providence vs. Kentucky CBS
4:25 p.m.: Drake vs. Miami TBS
4:35 p.m.: Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga truTV
6:20 p.m.: Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis TNT
6:40 p.m.: Montana State vs. Kansas State CBS
6:55 p.m.: Kent State vs. Indiana TBS
7:05 p.m.: Arizona State vs. TCU truTV
Basketball, college women’s, NCAA Tournament
8:30 a.m.: Marquette vs. South Florida ESPN2
9 a.m.: West Virginia vs. Arizona ESPN
10:30 a.m.: Georgia vs. Florida State ESPN2
11 a.m.: Norfolk State vs. South Carolina ESPN
11:30 a.m.: Holy Cross vs. Maryland ESPNN
Noon: UNLV vs. Michigan ESPNU
12:30 p.m.: Southern Utah vs. Notre Dame ESPN2
1 p.m.: Southeast Louisiana vs. Iowa ESPN
2:30 p.m.: Chattanooga vs. Virginia Tech ESPNU
2:30 p.m.: Hawaii vs. LSU ESPN2
3 p.m.: Mississippi State vs. Creighton ESPNN
4:30 p.m.: Gardner-Webb vs. Utah ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Sacred Heart vs. Stanford ESPN2
5 p.m.: South Dakota State vs. USC ESPNN
7 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Ole Miss ESPNU
7 p.m.: Princeton vs. North Carolina State ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Golden State at Atlanta NBA
7 p.m.: Boston at Portland Root
7:30 p.m.: Dallas at L.A. Lakers NBA
Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship Golf
3 p.m.: Champions Tour: Hoag Classic Golf
10 p.m.: Ladies European Tour: Aramco Team Series GolfHockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Carolina at Toronto … NHL
Soccer, EPL
1 p.m.: Newcastle at Nottingham Forest … USA
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
3:45 p.m.: Oregon at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Basketball, college men’s, NCAA Tournament
9:15 a.m.: USC vs. Michigan State 700-AM / 105.3-FM
1 p.m.: NC State vs. Creighton 700-AM / 105.3-FM
4:10 p.m.: Providence vs. Kentucky 700-AM / 105.3-FM
4:30 p.m.: Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga 1510-AM
6:55 p.m.: Kent State vs. Indiana 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Basketball, college women’s, NCAA Tournament
7 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Ole Miss 790-AM / 94.1-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6:30 a.m.: Formula 1: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Practice) … ESPN2
8:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Ambetter Health 400 (Qualifying) … FS1Noon: NASCAR Truck Series: Fr8 208 FS1
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: RAPTOR 250 FS1
Baseball, MLB Spring training
10:07 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto … MLBBasketball, college men’s, NCAA Tournament
9:10 a.m.: Furman vs. San Diego State CBS
11:40 a.m.: Duke vs. Tennessee CBS
2:15 p.m.: Arkansas vs. Kansas CBS
3:10 p.m.: Princeton vs. Missouri TNT
4:10 p.m.: Auburn vs. Houston TBS
4:45 p.m.: Penn State vs. Texas CBS
5:40 p.m.: Northwestern vs. UCLA TNT
6:40 p.m.: Maryland vs. Alabama TBS
Basketball, college men’s, NIT
9 a.m.: Michigan at Vanderbilt ESPN
Basketball, college women’s, NCAA Tournament
8:30 a.m.: Tennessee Tech vs. Indiana ESPN2
10 a.m.: Saint Louis vs. Tennessee ABC
10:30 a.m.: James Madison vs. Ohio State ESPN2
11 a.m.: Miami vs. Oklahoma State ESPN
11:30 a.m.: Florida Gulf Coast vs. Washington State ESPNU
Noon: Vermont vs. Connecticut ABC
12:30 p.m.: Toledo vs. Iowa State ESPN2
1 p.m.: St. John’s vs. North Carolina ESPN
2 p.m.: Cleveland State vs. Villanova ESPNU
2:30 p.m.: Alabama vs. Baylor ESPN2
4 p.m.: Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado ESPNN
4:30 p.m.: Drake vs. Louisville ESPN2
6 p.m.: Portland vs. Oklahoma ESPNU
6:30 p.m.: Iona vs. Duke ESPN2
7 p.m.: East Carolina vs. Texas ESPN
8:30 p.m.: Sacramento State vs. UCLA ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Golden State at Memphis NBA
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship NBC
1 p.m.: Champions Tour: Hoag Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: Colorado at Detroit NHL
1 p.m.: Edmonton at Seattle Root
5 p.m.: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers ABC
7:30 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at San Jose NHL
Soccer, men’s club
8 a.m.: EPL: Tottenham at Southampton USA
10:30 a.m.: EPL: Everton at Chelsea USA
1 p.m.: L.A. FC at Seattle Fox 28
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college women’s, NCAA Tournament
11:30 a.m.: Florida Gulf Coast vs. WSU 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
10 a.m.: Formula 1: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix ESPN
Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: Ambetter Health 400 Fox 28
Baseball, MLB Spring training
10:10 a.m.: Houston vs. Miami MLB
1:10 p.m.: Chi. White Sox vs. Seattle Root
Basketball, college men’s, NIT
9 a.m.: Liberty at Wisconsin ESPN2
11 a.m.: Eastern Washington at Oklahoma State ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: UCF at Oregon ESPNU
6:30 p.m.: Utah Valley at Colorado ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Toronto at Milwaukee NBA
6 p.m.; L.A. Clippers at Portland Root
Football, XFL
7 p.m.: Arlington at San Antonio ESPN2
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship Golf
11: a.m.: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship NBC
1 p.m.: Champions Tour: Hoag Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL
11 a.m.: Washington at Minnesota NHL
4 p.m.: New Jersey at Tampa Bay NHL
Soccer, EPL
7 a.m.: Crystal Palace at Arsenal USA
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s, NIT
11 a.m.: Eastern Washington at Oklahoma State 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
