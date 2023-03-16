The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
52°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

March 16, 2023 Updated Fri., March 17, 2023 at 2:57 p.m.

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6:30 a.m.: Formula 1: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Practice) … ESPN2

Noon: NASCAR Truck Series: Fr8 208 (Qualifying) … FS1

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: RAPTOR 250 (Qualifying) … FS1

Baseball, MLB Spring training

10:05 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit … MLB

Baseball, World Baseball Classic

4 p.m.: Puerto Rico vs. Mexico … FS1Basketball, college men’s, NCAA Tournament

9:15 a.m.: USC vs. Michigan State CBS

9:40 a.m.: Kennesaw State vs. Xavier truTV

10:30 a.m.: UC Santa Barbara vs. Baylor TNT

11 a.m.: VCU vs. Saint Mary’s TBS

11:45 a.m.: Vermont vs. Marquette CBS

12:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Iowa State truTV

1 p.m.: NC State vs. Creighton TNT

1:30 p.m.: Iona vs. Connecticut TBS

3:50 p.m.: Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Purdue TNT

4:10 p.m.: Providence vs. Kentucky CBS

4:25 p.m.: Drake vs. Miami TBS

4:35 p.m.: Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga truTV

6:20 p.m.: Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis TNT

6:40 p.m.: Montana State vs. Kansas State CBS

6:55 p.m.: Kent State vs. Indiana TBS

7:05 p.m.: Arizona State vs. TCU truTV

Basketball, college women’s, NCAA Tournament

8:30 a.m.: Marquette vs. South Florida ESPN2

9 a.m.: West Virginia vs. Arizona ESPN

10:30 a.m.: Georgia vs. Florida State ESPN2

11 a.m.: Norfolk State vs. South Carolina ESPN

11:30 a.m.: Holy Cross vs. Maryland ESPNN

Noon: UNLV vs. Michigan ESPNU

12:30 p.m.: Southern Utah vs. Notre Dame ESPN2

1 p.m.: Southeast Louisiana vs. Iowa ESPN

2:30 p.m.: Chattanooga vs. Virginia Tech ESPNU

2:30 p.m.: Hawaii vs. LSU ESPN2

3 p.m.: Mississippi State vs. Creighton ESPNN

4:30 p.m.: Gardner-Webb vs. Utah ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Sacred Heart vs. Stanford ESPN2

5 p.m.: South Dakota State vs. USC ESPNN

7 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Ole Miss ESPNU

7 p.m.: Princeton vs. North Carolina State ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Golden State at Atlanta NBA

7 p.m.: Boston at Portland Root

7:30 p.m.: Dallas at L.A. Lakers NBA

Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship Golf

3 p.m.: Champions Tour: Hoag Classic Golf

10 p.m.: Ladies European Tour: Aramco Team Series GolfHockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Carolina at Toronto … NHL

Soccer, EPL

1 p.m.: Newcastle at Nottingham Forest … USA

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

3:45 p.m.: Oregon at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Basketball, college men’s, NCAA Tournament

9:15 a.m.: USC vs. Michigan State 700-AM / 105.3-FM

1 p.m.: NC State vs. Creighton 700-AM / 105.3-FM

4:10 p.m.: Providence vs. Kentucky 700-AM / 105.3-FM

4:30 p.m.: Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga 1510-AM

6:55 p.m.: Kent State vs. Indiana 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Basketball, college women’s, NCAA Tournament

7 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Ole Miss 790-AM / 94.1-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6:30 a.m.: Formula 1: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Practice) … ESPN2

8:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Ambetter Health 400 (Qualifying) … FS1Noon: NASCAR Truck Series: Fr8 208 FS1

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: RAPTOR 250 FS1

Baseball, MLB Spring training

10:07 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto … MLBBasketball, college men’s, NCAA Tournament

9:10 a.m.: Furman vs. San Diego State CBS

11:40 a.m.: Duke vs. Tennessee CBS

2:15 p.m.: Arkansas vs. Kansas CBS

3:10 p.m.: Princeton vs. Missouri TNT

4:10 p.m.: Auburn vs. Houston TBS

4:45 p.m.: Penn State vs. Texas CBS

5:40 p.m.: Northwestern vs. UCLA TNT

6:40 p.m.: Maryland vs. Alabama TBS

Basketball, college men’s, NIT

9 a.m.: Michigan at Vanderbilt ESPN

Basketball, college women’s, NCAA Tournament

8:30 a.m.: Tennessee Tech vs. Indiana ESPN2

10 a.m.: Saint Louis vs. Tennessee ABC

10:30 a.m.: James Madison vs. Ohio State ESPN2

11 a.m.: Miami vs. Oklahoma State ESPN

11:30 a.m.: Florida Gulf Coast vs. Washington State ESPNU

Noon: Vermont vs. Connecticut ABC

12:30 p.m.: Toledo vs. Iowa State ESPN2

1 p.m.: St. John’s vs. North Carolina ESPN

2 p.m.: Cleveland State vs. Villanova ESPNU

2:30 p.m.: Alabama vs. Baylor ESPN2

4 p.m.: Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado ESPNN

4:30 p.m.: Drake vs. Louisville ESPN2

6 p.m.: Portland vs. Oklahoma ESPNU

6:30 p.m.: Iona vs. Duke ESPN2

7 p.m.: East Carolina vs. Texas ESPN

8:30 p.m.: Sacramento State vs. UCLA ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Golden State at Memphis NBA

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship NBC

1 p.m.: Champions Tour: Hoag Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: Colorado at Detroit NHL

1 p.m.: Edmonton at Seattle Root

5 p.m.: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers ABC

7:30 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at San Jose NHL

Soccer, men’s club

8 a.m.: EPL: Tottenham at Southampton USA

10:30 a.m.: EPL: Everton at Chelsea USA

1 p.m.: L.A. FC at Seattle Fox 28

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college women’s, NCAA Tournament

11:30 a.m.: Florida Gulf Coast vs. WSU 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

10 a.m.: Formula 1: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix ESPN

Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: Ambetter Health 400 Fox 28

Baseball, MLB Spring training

10:10 a.m.: Houston vs. Miami MLB

1:10 p.m.: Chi. White Sox vs. Seattle Root

Basketball, college men’s, NIT

9 a.m.: Liberty at Wisconsin ESPN2

11 a.m.: Eastern Washington at Oklahoma State ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: UCF at Oregon ESPNU

6:30 p.m.: Utah Valley at Colorado ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Toronto at Milwaukee NBA

6 p.m.; L.A. Clippers at Portland Root

Football, XFL

7 p.m.: Arlington at San Antonio ESPN2

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship Golf

11: a.m.: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship NBC

1 p.m.: Champions Tour: Hoag Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL

11 a.m.: Washington at Minnesota NHL

4 p.m.: New Jersey at Tampa Bay NHL

Soccer, EPL

7 a.m.: Crystal Palace at Arsenal USA

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s, NIT

11 a.m.: Eastern Washington at Oklahoma State 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports

Most read stories