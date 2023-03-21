Correction
March 21, 2023 Updated Tue., March 21, 2023 at 8:54 p.m.
Fees misstated
A story published in Sunday’s newspaper misidentified the fees for new water service connections in the Whitworth Water District No. 2. As of January, it costs $2,580 for a new three-quarter-inch pipe connection.
