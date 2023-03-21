Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

62nd Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show – More than 40 dealers selling jewelry, crystals, minerals, gems, fossils and lapidary supplies. Also features display cases, faceting demonstrations, children’s activities and hourly door prizes. For more information, visit bit.ly/40axDli. Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. $8/general admission; $7/military and seniors over 65.

Adult Coloring – Adult coloring known to relax your brain, reduce stress and anxiety, improve motor skills. All supplies will be provided. Sunday, 1-2:30 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.

Yarny Goodness – Bring your project and get rejuvenated with other skilled hand creators to crochet or knit, learn a brand new craft, or practice some not so easy patterns. Thursdays, noon-1:30 p.m. Thursday, noon-1:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Community Sew-In – Join with your current quilting project to socialize or get advice. Bring your sewing machine (or your hand work) fabric and extension cord. Thursday, noon-3 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Classes/Workshops

Classic Italic Calligraphy – Learn Italic calligraphy with Shelby Barrentine. This five-week class is held Tuesdays, 1-4 p.m. Through April 4. Open to beginning and experienced participants. For information about registration and supplies, email Shelby at sjbarrentine@hotmail.com. Spokane Art Supply, 1303 N. Monroe St. $55. (509) 327-6628.

Creativebug: Foundational Figure Drawing – Learn to draw the human figure using charcoal pencil in video classes taught by art tutor, David Tenorio. Participants watch the class videos on their own time and then meet up online. Basic supplies will be provided. Adults. Register at bit.ly/3l99f46. Tuesday, 7-8 p.m. Free.

Watercolor with Sam Brooks – Watercolor class for all levels. Register at createarts.org. Tuesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $20. (509) 447-9277.

Make Your Own Rain Barrel – Learn how to make a rain barrel with Stacy Selcho of Spokane County Conservation District. 15 participants will win a rain barrel during the workshop. Bring your own cordless drill. Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.

A Journey Into Fraktur Calligraphy with Adonna Deibel – Learn a gothic calligraphic style of lettering. Some lettering experience is recommended. To register, contact Shelby Barrentine at sjbarrentine@hotmail.com. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Spokane Art Supply, 1303 N. Monroe St. (509) 327-6628.

Home/Garden

Propagating Plants from Seeds and Cuttings – Master Gardener Steve Nokes shares ways to propagate seeds with or without a greenhouse and ways to propagate plants using cuttings. For adults. Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Cheney Library, 610 First St., Cheney. Free. (509) 893-8280.

Sandpoint Home and Garden Show – Marking the end of winter and the start of spring with landscaped gardens, home improvement contractors, plants, crafts and more. Features over 100 different vendors. For more information, visit bit.ly/3JW2f4J. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and April 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Bonner County Fairgrounds, 4203 N. Boyer Road, Sandpoint. $7. (208) 263-8414.

Annuals: Hanging Baskets – Learn the best practices to plan out your own hanging baskets and how to care for them to keep them full and beautiful for the whole season. Saturday, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.