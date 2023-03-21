Literary Calendar
March 21, 2023 Updated Wed., March 22, 2023 at 2:15 p.m.
Scribbler’s Society Writing Club – Join fellow writers for brainstorming, critiquing and inspiration. Monday, 2-3 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.
Writers in the Community Poetry Workshop – Three-week poetry workshop led by C.G. Dahlin. Each session will be independent, no requirement to attend all courses. Each session, attendees will leave with at least one new written work. Monday, 5:30-6:45 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.
Author Talk with Pam Jenoff – Chat with New York Times bestselling historical fiction author Pam Jenoff about her newest book, “Code Name Sapphire!” Register at bit.ly/3LBzuLX. Link to attend will be sent after registration. Tuesday, 4-5 p.m. Virtual.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.