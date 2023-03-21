Literary Calendar

Scribbler’s Society Writing Club – Join fellow writers for brainstorming, critiquing and inspiration. Monday, 2-3 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Writers in the Community Poetry Workshop – Three-week poetry workshop led by C.G. Dahlin. Each session will be independent, no requirement to attend all courses. Each session, attendees will leave with at least one new written work. Monday, 5:30-6:45 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.

Author Talk with Pam Jenoff – Chat with New York Times bestselling historical fiction author Pam Jenoff about her newest book, “Code Name Sapphire!” Register at bit.ly/3LBzuLX. Link to attend will be sent after registration. Tuesday, 4-5 p.m. Virtual.