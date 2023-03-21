Social Calendar

Dine Out to Feed Spokane – Feed Spokane is a nonprofit that rescues unused food from local restaurants and wholesalers and redistributes it to 30-plus nonprofit organizations. During March, visit a partner restaurant or business and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Feed Spokane. Visit feedspokane.org for a list of partners and more information. (855) 222-2199.

Terrain Gallery Fundraiser – Terrain Gallery is hosting a fundraiser show featuring artwork from a variety of local artists. Each artwork will be available for $200 each. All proceeds go directly toward keeping the gallery open. Friday, 5-8 p.m. 628 N. Monroe St. Free.

