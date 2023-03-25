NIC photo information incorrect
March 25, 2023 Updated Sat., March 25, 2023 at 2:57 p.m.
A picture on Sunday’s Northwest section cover with the story about North Idaho College is mislabeled. The people in the picture from Wednesday’s North Idaho College Board of Trustees meeting are, from left, Trustee Mike Waggoner, NIC attorney Art Macomber and Board Chair Greg McKenzie. The section was printed before the error was discovered.
