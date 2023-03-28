Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Just Add Color: An Adult Coloring Program – Meets on the first and third Mondays of the month for mindful creativity to encourage self-care and positive mental health. Monday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Yarny Goodness – Bring your project and get rejuvenated with other skilled hand creators to crochet or knit, learn a brand new craft, or practice some not so easy patterns. Thursdays, noon-1:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Community Sew-In – Join with your current quilting project to socialize and get advice. Bring your sewing machine (or your hand work) fabric and extension cord. Thursdays, noon-3 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Creativebug: Japanese Sashiko: A Daily Decorative Stitching Practice – 30-day challenge taking you through different designs, using patterns created by mixed-media artist Lisa Solomon. Participants watch the class videos on their own time and then meet online. A Sashiko kit will be provided. Register at bit.ly/3EeU008. Thursday, 7-8 p.m. Online. Free.

Mindful Doodling – Relaxing with light music and “zen” pattern doodling and coloring. Discover the health benefits of “mindful doodling” and take home your creations. Friday, 4-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Classes/Workshops

Painting with Adam Roth Teen Session – Students will be shown materials and basic steps of the painting process in order to complete a painting that is uniquely their own. Tuesdays, 5-7 p.m. Through April 18. For ages 12-15. Register at bit.ly/3ILPqrW. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $155. (208) 930-1876.

Painting with Adam Roth Adult Session – Students will be shown materials and basic steps of the painting process in order to complete a painting that is uniquely their own. Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m. Through April 19. For ages 16 and older. Register at bit.ly/3ZAQipW. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $155. (208) 930-1876.

Fused Glass Jewelry Making – Create three personalized pendants with glass with Ebbie from Casting Glass Stones. Register at bit.ly/40ye0nx. Thursday, 6-8 p.m. 1120 E Glenberry Ct, Coeur d’ Alene. $75. (208) 930-1876.

Direct Stone Carving with John Johnson – Students will learn to identify suitable carving materials and how to safely use stone carving tools to create a 3D work of art. Register at bit.ly/3J3O2ks. Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon. John Johnson Studio, 4221 W. Garden Springs. $169.

Glass Dish Workshop – Students will create a 5-by-5 dish by choosing from various colorful stacks of glass. Register at bit.ly/40ie5vg. Saturday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $75. (208) 930-1876.

The Emerge Artist Incubator – A professional development course geared toward up and coming artists. “Purposeful Studio Practice: Creating a Cohesive Body of Work.” Register at bit.ly/42Mn6yy. Saturday, noon-2 p.m. Human Rights Education Institute, 414 W. Fort Grounds Drive, Coeur d’Alene. $175. (208) 292-2359.

Figure/Life Drawing with Tim Bovey – Participants will draw from a nude model. This is a great opportunity to work independently on projects, sketchbooks and/or finished drawings. Register at bit.ly/3zbYfa0. April 9, noon-3 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. 2nd Ave. (509) 325-1500.

Home/Garden

Sandpoint Home and Garden Show – Marking the end of winter and the start of spring with landscaped gardens, home improvement contractors, plants, crafts and more. Features over 100 different vendors. For information, visit bit.ly/3JW2f4J. Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Bonner County Fairgrounds, 4203 N. Boyer Road, Sandpoint. $7. (208) 263-8414.

Decoupage Flower Pot with Flowers – Local artist Deb Beissel will demonstrate the craft decoupage. Register at bit.ly/3Gm2sM. Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. New Leaf Nursery, 12655 N. Government Way, Hayden. $45. (208) 762-4825.

Vegetable Gardening 101 – Master Gardener Steve Nokes covers basic information on design, soil preparation, planting, watering, weeding and fertilizing your garden. Learn when to harvest and how to store your home-grown vegetables. Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Spokane Valley Library, 12004 E. Main Ave., Spokane Valley. (509) 893-8400.

Pruning Fruit Trees with Laurie Wilson – Plant expert Laurie Wilson shares her knowledge of when and how to prune to encourage growth and prevent disease in your garden fruit trees. Register at bit.ly/3zew6iD. Wednesday, 6-7 p.m. New Leaf Nursery, 12655 N. Government Way, Hayden. $45. (208) 762-4825.

Raised Bed Gardening – Master Gardener Steve Nokes shares some insights about raised bed gardening. Get tips on the best materials to use, size and shape, soil and location for a successful raised bed garden experience. Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Otis Orchards Library, 22324 E. Wellesley Ave. (509) 893-8390.

Annuals: Pollinators – Learn how to plant annuals to not only beautify your flower beds but attract those pollinators as well. Saturday, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Pallet Gardening with Dan – Learn how to grow awesome veggies vertically. Use less space and produce more food by creating a vertical pallet garden that can be used all summer for multiple years. Get blueprints, detailed instructions, a pallet and the necessary weed fabric to take home. April 9, 2-4 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $30. (509) 467-5258.