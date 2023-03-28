Literary Calendar

“Lonely Hearts Book Club” by Lucy Gilmore – Join to celebrate Lucy Gilmore’s newest release, “Lonely Hearts Book Club.” Monday, 7 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.

Author Talk with Kate Beaton – Virtual discussion with Kate Beaton, the New York Times bestselling author of “Hark! A Vagrant” and “Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands.” Register at bit.ly/3zjftCc. Tuesday, 4-5 p.m. Virtual.

Local Author Event with Dave Eubanks – Dave Eubanks will read and discuss his book, “The Coonskin Kids” and his life experiences. There will be a Q&A and book signing after the event. Wednesday, 6-7 p.m. Well-Read Moose Bookstore, 2048 N. Main St., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 215-2265.

Northwest Passages Presents Author Timothy Egan – Pulitzer Prize winning reporter and bestselling author Timothy Egan returns to Spokane with his new book, “A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them.” Purchase tickets at bit.ly/42NM5l5. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. $7. (509) 313-2787.

Three Minute Mic – First Friday open mic poetry night celebrates Auntie’s Bookstore’s 10th anniversary. Readers may share up to three minutes’ worth of poetry. Open to all ages. For more information, call (509) 838-0206. Friday, 7 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.