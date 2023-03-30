Gonzaga’s Drew Timme named to Wooden All-American team, finalist for Wooden Award

Drew Timme’s season is over, but the senior forward is still collecting awards.

Timme was named to the Wooden Award All-American team for the third consecutive season. He’s also one of five finalists for the Wooden Award, presented annually to the national player of the year.

The Wooden Award All-American team is comprised of the top 10 vote-getters for the Wooden Award. Timme was joined by Zach Edey (Purdue), Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (UCLA), Brandon Miller (Alabama), Jalen Pickett (Penn State), Marcus Sasser (Houston), Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky), Azuolas Tubelis (Arizona) and Jalen Wilson (Kansas).

Wooden Award finalists are Timme, Edey, Jackson-Davis, Sasser and Wilson. The five have been invited to attend the presentation of the 47th annual Wooden Award in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The announcement will be made on SportsCenter on ESPN. Tshiebwe won the award last season.

Timme led the Zags in scoring (21.2 points), rebounding (7.5) and assists (3.2) – all career highs for the Texas native. He made 63.8% of his shots inside the arc.

The 6-foot-10 Timme became the program’s all-time leading scorer during Gonzaga’s win over Saint Mary’s in the West Coast Conference Tournament title game. He finished his career with 2,307 points and his 896 rebounds ranks fourth.

Timme holds the school record for career points in the NCAA Tournament with 301 in 13 games. Adam Morrison is second with 149 in seven games. Timme became the first player in tournament history to score at least 20 points in 10 games. Timme’s 36 points against UCLA in the Sweet 16 matched Brandon Clarke (2019 vs. Baylor) for GU’s single-game high in March Madness.

Timme is also a finalist for the Naismith Trophy (player of the year) and the Karl Malone Award (power forward of the year). He won the Malone Award in 2021.