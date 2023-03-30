The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the Air

March 30, 2023 Updated Thu., March 30, 2023 at 4:51 p.m.

Friday’s TV highlights

Auto racing, Formula 1

6:30 p.m.: Australian Grand Prix (Practice) ESPNEWS

10 p.m.: Australian Grand Prix (Qualifying) ESPN

Baseball, MLB

3:30 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Miami or Chi. White Sox at Houston MLB

7:10 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle Root

Basketball, college men’s

1:30 p.m.: NABC All-Star Game CBSSN

Basketball, college women’s, Final Four

4 p.m.: LSU vs. Virginia Tech ESPN

6 p.m.: Iowa vs. South Carolina ESPN

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Minnesota NBATV

7:30 p.m.: Denver at Phoenix NBATV

Football, XFL

4 p.m.: Seattle at Arlington FX

Golf men’s, PGA Tour

1 p.m.: Texas Open Golf

Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour

4 p.m.: DIO Implant LA Open Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo NHL

Friday’s radio highlights

Baseball, college

5:45 p.m.: UCLA at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV highlights

Auto racing

5 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: ToyotaCare 250 (Qualifying) FS1

7 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota Owners 400 (Qualifying) FS1

10 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: ToyotaCare 250 FS1

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series: SpeedyCash.com 220 FS1

10 p.m.: Formula 1: Australian Grand Prix ESPN

Baseball, MLB

1 p.m.: San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees Fox 28

6:40 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle Root

Basketball, college men’s, Final Four

3:09 p.m.: Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State CBS

5:49 p.m.: Miami vs. Connecticut CBS

Basketball, college women’s, NCAA Tournament

9 a.m.: D-III: Transylvania vs. Christopher Newport CBSSN

12:30 p.m.: D-II: Ashland vs. Minnesota Duluth CBSSN

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Dallas at Miami NBATV

Golf, men’s, PGA

12:30 p.m.: Texas Open NBC

Golf, women’s

9 a.m.: Augusta National Women’s Amateur NBC

3 p.m.: LPGA: DIO Implant LA Open Golf

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: St. Louis at Nashville NHL

Noon: Boston at Pittsburgh ABC

5 p.m.: New Jersey at Chicago ESPN2

Soccer, men’s

9:30 a.m.: Aston Villa vs. Chelsea USA

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich ABC

4:30 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at L.A. Galaxy

Soccer, women’s

3:30 a.m.: Super League: Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion CBSSN

9:50 a.m.: NWSL: Portland at Kansas City CBS

Saturday’s radio highlights

Baseball, college

3:45 p.m.: UCLA at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

Basketball, college men’s, Final Four

3:09 p.m.: Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State 700-AM / 105.3-FM

5:49 p.m.: Miami vs. Connecticut 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sunday’s TV highlights

Auto racing

9:10 a.m.: IndyCar: PPG 375 NBC

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota Owners 400 FS1

Baseball, college

6 p.m.: Southern California at Utah Pac-12

Baseball, MLB

1:10 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle Root

4:08 p.m.: Philadelphia at Texas ESPN

Basketball, college men’s

1 p.m.: HBCU All-Star Game CBS

Basketball, NBA

12:30 p.m.: Portland at Minnesota Root+

3 p.m.: Dallas at Atlanta NBATV

5:30 p.m.: Golden State at Denver NBATV

Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour

3 p.m.: DIO Implant LA Open Golf

Golf, men’s, PGA Tour

11:30 a.m.: Texas Open NBC

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Washington TNT

12:30 p.m.: Boston at St. Louis TNT

4 p.m.: New Jersey at Winnipeg NHL

Soccer, men’s

4 a.m.: Scottish Premiership: Celtic vs. Ross County CBSSN

6 a.m.: EPL: Southampton vs. West Ham United USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United vs. Newcastle United USA

Sunday’s radio highlights

Baseball, college

Noon: UCLA at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Cleveland at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

