March 30, 2023 Updated Thu., March 30, 2023 at 4:51 p.m.
Friday’s TV highlights
Auto racing, Formula 1
6:30 p.m.: Australian Grand Prix (Practice) ESPNEWS
10 p.m.: Australian Grand Prix (Qualifying) ESPN
Baseball, MLB
3:30 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Miami or Chi. White Sox at Houston MLB
7:10 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle Root
Basketball, college men’s
1:30 p.m.: NABC All-Star Game CBSSN
Basketball, college women’s, Final Four
4 p.m.: LSU vs. Virginia Tech ESPN
6 p.m.: Iowa vs. South Carolina ESPN
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Minnesota NBATV
7:30 p.m.: Denver at Phoenix NBATV
Football, XFL
4 p.m.: Seattle at Arlington FX
Golf men’s, PGA Tour
1 p.m.: Texas Open Golf
Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour
4 p.m.: DIO Implant LA Open Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo NHL
Friday’s radio highlights
Baseball, college
5:45 p.m.: UCLA at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV highlights
Auto racing
5 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: ToyotaCare 250 (Qualifying) FS1
7 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota Owners 400 (Qualifying) FS1
10 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: ToyotaCare 250 FS1
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series: SpeedyCash.com 220 FS1
10 p.m.: Formula 1: Australian Grand Prix ESPN
Baseball, MLB
1 p.m.: San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees Fox 28
6:40 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle Root
Basketball, college men’s, Final Four
3:09 p.m.: Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State CBS
5:49 p.m.: Miami vs. Connecticut CBS
Basketball, college women’s, NCAA Tournament
9 a.m.: D-III: Transylvania vs. Christopher Newport CBSSN
12:30 p.m.: D-II: Ashland vs. Minnesota Duluth CBSSN
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Dallas at Miami NBATV
Golf, men’s, PGA
12:30 p.m.: Texas Open NBC
Golf, women’s
9 a.m.: Augusta National Women’s Amateur NBC
3 p.m.: LPGA: DIO Implant LA Open Golf
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: St. Louis at Nashville NHL
Noon: Boston at Pittsburgh ABC
5 p.m.: New Jersey at Chicago ESPN2
Soccer, men’s
9:30 a.m.: Aston Villa vs. Chelsea USA
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich ABC
4:30 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at L.A. Galaxy
Soccer, women’s
3:30 a.m.: Super League: Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion CBSSN
9:50 a.m.: NWSL: Portland at Kansas City CBS
Saturday’s radio highlights
Baseball, college
3:45 p.m.: UCLA at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
Basketball, college men’s, Final Four
3:09 p.m.: Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State 700-AM / 105.3-FM
5:49 p.m.: Miami vs. Connecticut 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sunday’s TV highlights
Auto racing
9:10 a.m.: IndyCar: PPG 375 NBC
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota Owners 400 FS1
Baseball, college
6 p.m.: Southern California at Utah Pac-12
Baseball, MLB
1:10 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle Root
4:08 p.m.: Philadelphia at Texas ESPN
Basketball, college men’s
1 p.m.: HBCU All-Star Game CBS
Basketball, NBA
12:30 p.m.: Portland at Minnesota Root+
3 p.m.: Dallas at Atlanta NBATV
5:30 p.m.: Golden State at Denver NBATV
Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour
3 p.m.: DIO Implant LA Open Golf
Golf, men’s, PGA Tour
11:30 a.m.: Texas Open NBC
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Washington TNT
12:30 p.m.: Boston at St. Louis TNT
4 p.m.: New Jersey at Winnipeg NHL
Soccer, men’s
4 a.m.: Scottish Premiership: Celtic vs. Ross County CBSSN
6 a.m.: EPL: Southampton vs. West Ham United USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United vs. Newcastle United USA
Sunday’s radio highlights
Baseball, college
Noon: UCLA at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Cleveland at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM
