May 1, 2023 Updated Mon., May 1, 2023 at 8:55 p.m.
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4:10 p.m.: Toronto at Boston TBS
6:40 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland Root
7 p.m.: Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers or Cincinnati at San Diego MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4:30 p.m.: Miami at New York TNT
7 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Golden State TNT
Golf, men’s
1 p.m.: PGA Professional Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
4 p.m.: Florida at Toronto ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Seattle at Dallas ESPN
Soccer, men’s
11:45 a.m.: DFB Pokal: RB Leipzig vs. Freiburg ESPNU
Noon: EPL: Chelsea vs. Arsenal USA
7 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Philadelphia Union vs. Los Angeles FC FS1
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
5:45 p.m.: Gonzaga at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
6:35 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
