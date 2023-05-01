The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

May 1, 2023 Updated Mon., May 1, 2023 at 8:55 p.m.

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4:10 p.m.: Toronto at Boston TBS

6:40 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland Root

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers or Cincinnati at San Diego MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4:30 p.m.: Miami at New York TNT

7 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Golden State TNT

Golf, men’s

1 p.m.: PGA Professional Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

4 p.m.: Florida at Toronto ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Seattle at Dallas ESPN

Soccer, men’s

11:45 a.m.: DFB Pokal: RB Leipzig vs. Freiburg ESPNU

Noon: EPL: Chelsea vs. Arsenal USA

7 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Philadelphia Union vs. Los Angeles FC FS1

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

5:45 p.m.: Gonzaga at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

6:35 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

