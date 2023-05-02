Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Community Sew-In – Join with your current quilting project to socialize and get advice. Bring your sewing machine (or your hand work), fabric and extension cord. Thursdays, noon-3 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Classes/Workshops

Spring Watercolor Class with Janie Edwards – This a class for beginning watercolor painters, as well as those continuing to improve their skills. Fridays, 1-3 p.m. Through May 12. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave., Suite B. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Intermediate Pottery with Alydia – Students will focus on making larger scale pieces with Alydia with an option for both wheel throwing and coil projects. This class will be focused on skill development and specifically working on improving individual student challenges via specific feedback. Thursdays, 4-7 p.m. Through May 23. Register at bit.ly/40Gbw6n. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $285. (208) 930-1876.

Wes Hanson Watercolor with Gouache – Experienced watercolor artist Wes Hanson provides a workshop using watercolor techniques enhanced with Gouache. Learn how to draw, create compositions and combine watercolor’s transparency with gouache’s translucent and opaque qualities. Register online at createarts.org. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport, Wash. $60. (509) 447-9277.

Education Empowerment and Financial Aid Workshops – Three education empowerment/financial aid workshops for high school seniors, their parents and college students centered around planning and funding your future. There will be an opportunity to complete the FAFSA or the Washington Application for State Financial Aid (WASFA) with trained college and career counselors and other trained professionals. To register, visit bit.ly/43Vt4xG. Sunday, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Carl Maxey Center, 3114 E. Fifth Ave. (509) 795-1886.

Illuminated Manuscripts: Elephant with Hannah Charlton – In this class students will create a 5-by-7-inch illuminated manuscript page based on medieval bestiaries. Each project consists of two 2.5-hour classes. Monday, 5-7:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave., Suite B. $80. (509) 325-1500.

Portrait Drawing with Tom Quinn – Begin with the anatomy and proportions of the human head and move on to the skills of creating a convincing likeness. Register at bit.ly/3YYYsbB. Tuesday, 10 a.m.-noon. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave., Suite B. $211. (509) 325-1500.

Art History with Tim Quinn – A slide-show and lecture series on the history of art, mostly European and American. Register at bit.ly/3xzzxQ9. Tuesday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave., Suite B. $144. (509) 325-1500.

Pottery with Liz Bishop – Students will learn how to throw on the potter’s wheel while learning about the different stages of working with clay including how to glaze. For ages 13 and older. Tuesdays, 6-8 p.m. Liz Bishop Studio, 11409 E. Alki Ave., Spokane Valley. $170. (509) 325-3001.

Acrylic Painting with Tom Quinn – In this class, students will be introduced to the highly forgiving, versatile medium of acrylic paint. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-noon. Register at bit.ly/3k8tFu2. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave., Suite B. $144. (509) 325-1500.

Basic Drawing with Tom Quinn – An introduction to the skills of drawing for people who have not taken formal art classes and may need to attain confidence in their drawing skills. Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3IxR8hB. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave., Suite B. $144. (509) 325-1500.

Digital Navigation Pop-Up Tech Assistance – Workshops will provide one on one time with a digital navigator to: review home networking setups; answer internet security questions; demonstrate and assist computing skills; provide basic computer and mobile support; review internet service providers in your area; and facilitate affordable connectivity program (ACP) sign ups. Wednesday, 2-4 p.m. Tekoa Library, 139 S. Crosby, Tekoa. (509) 284-3121.

ESL Cafe: a Cup of Conversation – Practice speaking English and listening skills over a warm drink. A trained tutor from the Literacy Project of North Idaho will join weekly to help support your learning as we start a cup of conversation. Coffee and tea will be provided. Thursdays, 10-11:30 a.m. Register at bit.ly/3k6D3yo. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Big Sky with Megan Perkins – Led by Megan Perkins, students will tackle painting the sky with clouds, mist, full of color, or as a neutral backdrop with a focus on being expressive and allowing the medium of watercolor to do its magic. For ages 14 and older. Register at bit.ly/43nhF9O. Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $72. (509) 325-1500.

Direct Stone Carving with John Johnson – Students will learn to identify suitable carving materials and how to safely use stone carving tools to create a 3D work of art. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon. Register at bit.ly/3J3O2ks. John Johnson Studio, 4221 W. Garden Springs. $169.

Introduction to Kiln Formed Glass with Louise Telford – Create glass components that can be used for jewelry or other artistic expressions. For students ages 15 and older. Register at bit.ly/3Z0kOte. Saturday, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave., Suite B. $114. (509) 325-1500.

Intro to Dip Pen Illustration with Andi Keating – Learn the basics of taking care of and drawing with dip pens. For beginner/intermediate artists. For ages 13 and older. Register at bit.ly/3J8bugz. Saturday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $60. (509) 325-1500.

Fashion Illustration with Lorraine Manzo – Develop the art of communicating fashion ideas through illustration. The class is open to any student beginner or advanced who wants to learn to draw the human figure with apparel. For adults. Register at bit.ly/3Znr79M. Saturday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $132. (509) 325-1500.

Home/Garden

Landscaping for The Four Seasons – Learn with Michael on how to make your landscape a point of interest for all four seasons. Sunday, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Appreciation of Bonsai – Hear about bonsai: the history, range of species, styles and horticulture. Bring your questions for this discussion of how art and horticulture merge. Tuesday and Wednesday, 6-7 p.m. Otis Orchards Library, 22324 E. Wellesley Ave., Otis Orchards. Free. (509) 893-8390.

Pruning Your Garden: How, When and Why – Master gardener Steve Nokes discusses the importance of and reasons for pruning as well as the correct timing for pruning different plant types and proper pruning techniques. Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.

Landscaping Design Basics – Join plant experts and learn how they do basic designs in yards, what to look for and what you will need to start designing your own yard. Wednesday, 4-5 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Spokane Garden Expo 2023 – Over 250 garden related vendors, door prizes, seminars and demos. There will be an outdoor garden railroad, live music and food trucks. Shop for the latest in garden art and décor, yard furniture, plants and more. Contact (509) 535-8434 or gardenexpo@comcast.net for more information, or visit tieg.org. Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Spokane Community College, 1810 N. Greene St. Free.

Plant Starts Swap – Bring your extra plant starts to share and pick up some left by other enthusiasts. Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Spokane Valley Library, 12004 E. Main Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Pets

SpokAnimal Fur-Baby Shower – The animal welfare agency is inviting the community to its fur-baby shower where people can see kittens and puppies of all ages, learn about their care, explore becoming a foster care provider for the shelter and/or donate vital supplies. Supply requests and donation drop points are available at local Petco and PetSmart stores, Northwest Seed and Pet on North Division and the Kitty Cantina. Donations can also be dropped off at the shelter. Monetary donations can be made at spokanimal.org/make-a-donation. Saturday, 4-6 p.m. SpokAnimal Event Center, 715 N. Crestline St. Free.