Prep roundup: Jessica Waters powers Mt. Spokane softball with homer; Drew Stevens lifts University baseball

May 2, 2023 Updated Tue., May 2, 2023 at 10:01 p.m.

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Softball 4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 16, Ridgeline 3: Jessica Waters went 4 for 5 with a home run and six RBIs and the Wildcats (17-1, 16-0) beat the visiting Falcons (6-10, 6-10). Elli Thompson led Ridgeline with two RBIs.

University 25, North Central 0: Kaidyn Howard threw a one-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts and the Titans (14-2, 14-2) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-15, 1-15). Abby Watkins knocked in five while Maliyah Mann and Natalie Singer homered for U-Hi.

Mead 13, Gonzaga Prep 5: Sierra Wyatt went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and the Panthers (14-5, 14-2) beat the visiting Bullpups (3-15, 3-13). Grace Shirley led G-Prep with two RBIs.

Ferris 27, Lewis and Clark 11 (5): Emma Larue went 3 for 3 with two home runs and seven RBIs and the Saxons (6-11, 5-11) beat the visiting Tigers (3-13, 3-13) in five innings. Cadence Hyndman added three hits and five RBIs for Ferris.

Central Valley 18, Cheney 8: Maddie Saty went 3 for 4 with a home run, four RBIs and four runs and the Bears (10-8, 10-6) beat the visiting Blackhawks (8-10, 8-8). Tavia Cailing led Cheney with two RBIs.

2A

Shadle Park 10, Pullman 0: Crimson Rice threw a four-inning no-hitter and the Highlanders (14-2, 13-0) beat the visiting Greyhounds (2-14, 1-10)

West Valley 8, East Valley 5: Karley Ingram knocked in three runs and the Eagles (8-12, 7-8) beat the visiting Knights (7-10, 6-6). Dakota Morris homered for East Valley.

Clarkston 20, Rogers 0: Leah Copeland went 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs and the Bantams (13-6, 11-3) beat the visiting Pirates (0-14, 0-11). Emma McManigle and Murray Broemeling combined to throw a one-hitter for Clarkston.

Baseball

University 10, Gonzaga Prep 7: Drew Stevens had two hits with two RBIs and the Titans (17-4, 15-3) beat the visiting Bullpups (10-11, 8-10). Cavan McKeirnan led G-Prep with two hits and an RBI.

Mead 20, Ferris 4 (6): Mitchell Holiday knocked in four runs with two doubles and the visiting Panthers (12-9, 11-7) beat the Saxons (5-15, 4-14) in six innings. Alex Williams drove in two with a triple for Ferris.

Ridgeline 5, Lewis and Clark 0: Luke Ferguson and Brendan Stevenson threw a combined four-hit shutout and the visiting Falcons (10-10, 9-9) beat the Tigers (7-13, 6-12).

Mt. Spokane 11, Central Valley 4: Sam Davidson went for 3 for 4 with a double and a home run and the visiting Wildcats (17-4, 16-2) beat the Bears (8-12, 8-10).

1A

Deer Park 17, Riverside 0: Cole Krepcik went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and the Stags (16-3, 12-0) beat the visiting Rams (1-12, 0-12). Trevor Shupe added two hits and two RBIs for DP.

Colville 13, Newport 2: Mason Thomas threw four shutout innings to get the win and the Eagles (10-11) beat the visiting Crusaders (15-3).

Lakeside 15, Northwest Christian 9: The Eagles (9-11) beat the visiting Crusaders (15-3, 14-3) in a nonleague game.

Boys soccer 2A

Pullman 3, Shadle Park 0: Lukas Wexler scored the first goal in the second half and the Greyhounds (14-1, 10-0) beat the Highlanders (7-8, 5-5). Ian Oatley made two saves and Evan French had a goal for Pullman.

West Valley 8, Clarkston 0: Cyler Petruso scored three goals and the visiting Eagles (11-4, 8-2) beat the Bantams (0-13, 0-10). Aiden Sabota and Colt White scored two goals apiece for West Valley.

Boys tennis





4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 5, Central Valley 2: At Central Valley. No. 1 Singles- Finn Scott (CV) def. Aiden Hatzke 6-0, 3-6, 7-5. No. 1 Doubles- Andrew McCombs and Drew Mercier (CV) def. Jason Do and Jack Sodorff 6-4, 7-5.

Cheney 5, North Central 2: At North Central. No. 1 singles- Hunter Passey (Che) def. Forrest Yegge 7-6, 6-1. No. 1 doubles- Aiden F. and Logan K. (Che) def. Zach Gagne and Joey Gagne 6-0, 6-4.

Lewis and Clark 6, Ferris 1: No. 1 singles- Tate Thatcher (LC) def. Brennan Roshetko, 6-0, 6-2. No. 1 doubles- Kairos Kolarsky and Radek Janout (LC) def. Sheldon Hencz and Wesley Banks, 6-0, 6-1.

Ridgeline 4, University 3: At Ridgeline. No. 1 singles- Callen Johnson (Rid) def. Matthew Claypool 6-2, 6-2. No. 1 doubles- Saxton Schultz and Garrett Christianson (UHi) def. Jack Rau and Braydon Harris, 6-2, 7-5.

2A





Clarkston 7, Shadle Park 0: No. 1 singles- Cody Whittle (Clk) def. Jaime Potter, 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles- Nathan Gall and Alex Whittle (Clk) def. Benson Plaster and Michael Pitts, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4.

West Valley 7, East Valley 0: At West Valley. No. 1 singles- Conner Kunz (WV) def. Eric Prichard (EV) 6-1, 6-2. No. 1 doubles- Judah Clark and Hunter Napier (WV) def. Koy Gregerson and Darren Shelley (EV) 6-0, 6-1.

Pullman 7, Rogers 0: At Rogers. No. 1 singles- Brian Fugh (Pul) def. Eli Borders 6-1, 6-2. No. 1 doubles- Kolby Uhlenkott and Vijay Lin (Pul) def. Aidan Bui and Kai Harker 6-3, 6-2.

Girls tennis





4A/3A

Central Valley at Gonzaga Prep: here

Cheney 4, North Central 3: At Cheney. No. 1 singles- Claire Watkins (Che) def. Hope McCollom 6-1, 6-4. No. 1 doubles- Tori Whitney and Liv Naccarini (NC) def. Colleen Mckinnon and Valerie Hanes 6-1, 6-7, 6-3.

Lewis and Clark at Ferris: here

Mead 7, Mt. Spokane 0: At Mt. Spokane. No. 1 singles- Lexi Mattox (Mea) def. Grace Hewa, 6-1, 6-3. No. 1 doubles- Lizzie Hardy and Rylee Lupton (Mea) def. Hannah Meythaler and Weishaar, 6-0, 6-0.

University 6, Ridgeline 1: No. 1 singles- Kailee Alteneder (UHi) def. Avery Lewis, 6-1, 6-0. No. 1 doubles- Allison Knight and Sami Stachofsky (UHi) def. Giana Longo and Lexy Aitkin, 6-2, 6-1.

2A





Clarkston 6, Shadle Park 1: At Clarkston. No. 1 singles- Dani Cozzetto (SP) def. Annouck Jansen (CLK) 6-3, 6-3. No. 1 doubles- Taryn Demers and Maddie Kaufman (CLK) def. Claire Darlin and Jamie Blankensgel (SP) 6-2, 6-0.

West Valley 4, East Valley 3: At East Valley. No. 1 singles- Sutton Nordus (EV) def. Fasai Xiong, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. No. 1 doubles- Skyler Werner-Ashpaugh and Amelie Wandell (WV) def. Brooklyn Adamson and Malea Palpalatok, 6-2, 6-0.

Rogers at Pullman: here