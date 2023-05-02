The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
65°F
Current Conditions
Overcast clouds
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Jessica Waters powers Mt. Spokane softball with homer; Drew Stevens lifts University baseball

May 2, 2023 Updated Tue., May 2, 2023 at 10:01 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Softball 4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 16, Ridgeline 3: Jessica Waters went 4 for 5 with a home run and six RBIs and the Wildcats (17-1, 16-0) beat the visiting Falcons (6-10, 6-10). Elli Thompson led Ridgeline with two RBIs.

University 25, North Central 0: Kaidyn Howard threw a one-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts and the Titans (14-2, 14-2) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-15, 1-15). Abby Watkins knocked in five while Maliyah Mann and Natalie Singer homered for U-Hi.

Mead 13, Gonzaga Prep 5: Sierra Wyatt went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and the Panthers (14-5, 14-2) beat the visiting Bullpups (3-15, 3-13). Grace Shirley led G-Prep with two RBIs.

Ferris 27, Lewis and Clark 11 (5): Emma Larue went 3 for 3 with two home runs and seven RBIs and the Saxons (6-11, 5-11) beat the visiting Tigers (3-13, 3-13) in five innings. Cadence Hyndman added three hits and five RBIs for Ferris.

Central Valley 18, Cheney 8: Maddie Saty went 3 for 4 with a home run, four RBIs and four runs and the Bears (10-8, 10-6) beat the visiting Blackhawks (8-10, 8-8). Tavia Cailing led Cheney with two RBIs.

2A

Shadle Park 10, Pullman 0: Crimson Rice threw a four-inning no-hitter and the Highlanders (14-2, 13-0) beat the visiting Greyhounds (2-14, 1-10)

West Valley 8, East Valley 5: Karley Ingram knocked in three runs and the Eagles (8-12, 7-8) beat the visiting Knights (7-10, 6-6). Dakota Morris homered for East Valley.

Clarkston 20, Rogers 0: Leah Copeland went 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs and the Bantams (13-6, 11-3) beat the visiting Pirates (0-14, 0-11). Emma McManigle and Murray Broemeling combined to throw a one-hitter for Clarkston.

Baseball

University 10, Gonzaga Prep 7: Drew Stevens had two hits with two RBIs and the Titans (17-4, 15-3) beat the visiting Bullpups (10-11, 8-10). Cavan McKeirnan led G-Prep with two hits and an RBI.

Mead 20, Ferris 4 (6): Mitchell Holiday knocked in four runs with two doubles and the visiting Panthers (12-9, 11-7) beat the Saxons (5-15, 4-14) in six innings. Alex Williams drove in two with a triple for Ferris.

Ridgeline 5, Lewis and Clark 0: Luke Ferguson and Brendan Stevenson threw a combined four-hit shutout and the visiting Falcons (10-10, 9-9) beat the Tigers (7-13, 6-12).

Mt. Spokane 11, Central Valley 4: Sam Davidson went for 3 for 4 with a double and a home run and the visiting Wildcats (17-4, 16-2) beat the Bears (8-12, 8-10). 

1A

Deer Park 17, Riverside 0: Cole Krepcik went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and the Stags (16-3, 12-0) beat the visiting Rams (1-12, 0-12). Trevor Shupe added two hits and two RBIs for DP.

Colville 13, Newport 2: Mason Thomas threw four shutout innings to get the win and the Eagles (10-11) beat the visiting Crusaders (15-3).

Lakeside 15, Northwest Christian 9: The Eagles (9-11) beat the visiting Crusaders (15-3, 14-3) in a nonleague game.

Boys soccer 2A

Pullman 3, Shadle Park 0: Lukas Wexler scored the first goal in the second half and the Greyhounds (14-1, 10-0) beat the Highlanders (7-8, 5-5). Ian Oatley made two saves and Evan French had a goal for Pullman.

West Valley 8, Clarkston 0: Cyler Petruso scored three goals and the visiting Eagles (11-4, 8-2) beat the Bantams (0-13, 0-10). Aiden Sabota and Colt White scored two goals apiece for West Valley.

Boys tennis

4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 5, Central Valley 2: At Central Valley. No. 1 Singles- Finn Scott (CV) def. Aiden Hatzke 6-0, 3-6, 7-5. No. 1 Doubles- Andrew McCombs and Drew Mercier (CV) def. Jason Do and Jack Sodorff 6-4, 7-5.

Cheney 5, North Central 2: At North Central. No. 1 singles- Hunter Passey (Che) def. Forrest Yegge 7-6, 6-1. No. 1 doubles- Aiden F. and Logan K. (Che) def. Zach Gagne and Joey Gagne 6-0, 6-4.

Lewis and Clark 6, Ferris 1: No. 1 singles- Tate Thatcher (LC) def. Brennan Roshetko, 6-0, 6-2. No. 1 doubles- Kairos Kolarsky and Radek Janout (LC) def. Sheldon Hencz and Wesley Banks, 6-0, 6-1.

Ridgeline 4, University 3: At Ridgeline. No. 1 singles- Callen Johnson (Rid) def. Matthew Claypool 6-2, 6-2. No. 1 doubles- Saxton Schultz and Garrett Christianson (UHi) def. Jack Rau and Braydon Harris, 6-2, 7-5.

2A

Clarkston 7, Shadle Park 0: No. 1 singles- Cody Whittle (Clk) def. Jaime Potter, 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles- Nathan Gall and Alex Whittle (Clk) def. Benson Plaster and Michael Pitts, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4.

West Valley 7, East Valley 0: At West Valley. No. 1 singles- Conner Kunz (WV) def. Eric Prichard (EV) 6-1, 6-2. No. 1 doubles- Judah Clark and Hunter Napier (WV) def. Koy Gregerson and Darren Shelley (EV) 6-0, 6-1.

Pullman 7, Rogers 0: At Rogers. No. 1 singles- Brian Fugh (Pul) def. Eli Borders 6-1, 6-2. No. 1 doubles- Kolby Uhlenkott and Vijay Lin (Pul) def. Aidan Bui and Kai Harker 6-3, 6-2.

Girls tennis

4A/3A

Central Valley at Gonzaga Prep: here

Cheney 4, North Central 3: At Cheney. No. 1 singles- Claire Watkins (Che) def. Hope McCollom 6-1, 6-4. No. 1 doubles- Tori Whitney and Liv Naccarini (NC) def. Colleen Mckinnon and Valerie Hanes 6-1, 6-7, 6-3.

Lewis and Clark at Ferris: here

Mead 7, Mt. Spokane 0: At Mt. Spokane. No. 1 singles- Lexi Mattox (Mea) def. Grace Hewa, 6-1, 6-3. No. 1 doubles- Lizzie Hardy and Rylee Lupton (Mea) def. Hannah Meythaler and Weishaar, 6-0, 6-0.

University 6, Ridgeline 1: No. 1 singles- Kailee Alteneder (UHi) def. Avery Lewis, 6-1, 6-0. No. 1 doubles- Allison Knight and Sami Stachofsky (UHi) def. Giana Longo and Lexy Aitkin, 6-2, 6-1.

2A

Clarkston 6, Shadle Park 1: At Clarkston. No. 1 singles- Dani Cozzetto (SP) def. Annouck Jansen (CLK) 6-3, 6-3. No. 1 doubles- Taryn Demers and Maddie Kaufman (CLK) def. Claire Darlin and Jamie Blankensgel (SP) 6-2, 6-0.

West Valley 4, East Valley 3: At East Valley. No. 1 singles- Sutton Nordus (EV) def. Fasai Xiong, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. No. 1 doubles- Skyler Werner-Ashpaugh and Amelie Wandell (WV) def. Brooklyn Adamson and Malea Palpalatok, 6-2, 6-0.

Rogers at Pullman: here

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories