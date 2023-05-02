Social Calendar

Stage Lights for Our Place – Fun and social evening with appetizers during the silent auction, followed by entertainment and a small live auction. The proceeds raised will support the emergency relief services provided year-round for the 40,000 neighbors in need. Tickets can be purchased online at ourplacespokane.org/ or by calling (509) 326-7267. Thursday, 6 p.m. Salem Lutheran Church, 1428 W. Broadway Ave. $35. (509) 328-6280.

SpokAnimal’s Third Annual Woofs and Whiskers Online Auction – Help save animals during this week-long fundraising event. Online auction features packages that include a Traeger grill, kayaks, items from Jewelry Design Center and a gift basket from Pawpular Companions. Register at bit.ly/3AMZgWP. Registration gives you access to the live online broadcast portion of the event on May 19, 7-8 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Free. (509) 995-6010.