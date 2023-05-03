The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Cory Hendren paces Shadle Park baseball; Isabel Silva drives in five for Freeman softball

May 3, 2023 Updated Wed., May 3, 2023 at 9:34 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Baseball 2A

Shadle Park 14, East Valley 2: Dylan Kakuda and Cory Hendren knocked in three runs apiece, and the visiting Highlanders (12-7, 10-4) beat the Knights (0-16, 0-14). Hendren struck out 13 over 6 2/3 innings.

West Valley 11, Rogers 8: Johnny MaCall hit a double and a triple, and the Eagles (15-6, 12-4) beat the visiting Pirates (3-16, 2-12). Karim Gutierrez hit two doubles for Rogers.

Clarkston 6, Pullman 5: Hayden Line went 2 for 4 with a double, and the visiting Bantams (15-5, 11-5) beat the Greyhounds (12-8, 9-5). Max McCloy hit a triple with two RBIs for Pullman.

Softball 1A

Freeman 10, Riverside 3: Isabel Silva went 2 for 2 with five RBIs, and the Scotties (12-5, 8-2) beat the visiting Rams (11-2, 9-1). Lexie Repp hit a two-run home run for Riverside.

Colville 20, Lakeside 10: Morgan Palmer hit two triples and a double, and the Crimson Hawks (9-8, 5-4) beat the visiting Rams (2-13, 1-10). Meliah Servatius hit a home run for Lakeside.

Deer Park 9, Medical Lake 6: Brooklyn Dryden went 3 for 4 with two doubles, and the visiting Stags (12-3, 8-2) beat the Cardinals (9-9, 2-8).

Track and field 2A

Shadle Park at Clarkston: Boys- SP 91.5, CLK 38.5. Liam Newell won the 400 (54.9) and 110 hurdles (15.2) for Shadle. Girls- SP 89, CLK 33. Kyleigh Archer placed first in long jump (16-10) and pole vault (9-6) for the Bantams.

Pullman at West Valley: Boys- WV 80, PUL 65. Parker Munns placed first in high jump (5-10), triple jump (37-6) and 400 (52.46) for the Eagles. Girls- WV 86, PUL 63. Roxanne Frederickson placed first in the 1,600 (5:28.20) and the 3,200 (11:48.01) in the Eagles win.

East Valley at Rogers: Boys- ROG 101.5, EV 43.5. Joshua Reed placed first in the high jump (6-0), long jump (21-3.75) and triple jump (40-5) in the Pirates win. Girls- EV 87, ROG 63. Logan Hofstee placed first in the 800 (2:37.8) and the 1600 (5:09.9) for the Knights.

