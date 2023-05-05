The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 a.m.: Formula E: Monaco E-Prix CBSSN

9 a.m.: NASCAR Truck Series: Heart of America 200 (Qualifying) FS1

9:30 a.m.: Formula 1: Miami Grand Prix ESPN

11 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series: Kansas Speedway FS1

2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: AdventHealth 400 (Qualifying) FS1

5 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series: Heart of America 200 FS1

Baseball, college

6 p.m.: Washington at Washington State Pac-12

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Detroit at St. Louis or Miami at Chi. Cubs MLB

2 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay MLB

4:15 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia Fox 28

6:40 p.m.: Houston at Seattle Root

7 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

12:30 p.m.: New York at Miami ABC

5:30 p.m.: Golden State at L.A. Lakers ABC

Combat sports

4 p.m.: UFC 288: Cejudo vs. Sterling ESPN

Football, USFL

10 a.m.: Philadelphia vs. Houston Fox 28

4:30 p.m.: Michigan vs. Memphis NBC

Golf, men’s

4:30 a.m.: DP World: Italian Open Golf

Noon: PGA: Wells Fargo Championship CBS

Noon: Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic Golf

8 p.m.: Asian Tour: GS Caltex Maekyung Open Golf

Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour

3 p.m.: Hanwha International Crown Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

4 p.m.: Edmonton at Vegas TNT

Horse racing

9 a.m.: The 149th Kentucky Derby NBC

Soccer, men’s, English Premier League

7 a.m.: Leeds United at Manchester City USA

9:30 a.m.: Brentford at Liverpool USA

Soccer, women’s, NWSL

10 a.m.: San Diego at Washington CBS

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

5:45 p.m.: Washington at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

6 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga 94.1-FM / 790-AM

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Houston at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

6:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

