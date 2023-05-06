Jared McCann returns to Kraken practice for first time since hit from Cale Makar

By Kate Shefte Seattle Times

SEATTLE – He’s not likely to appear in Game 3 in Seattle, but 40-goal scorer Jared McCann took an important step toward rejoining the Kraken. The winger appeared in a red noncontact jersey Saturday during an optional practice at Kraken Community Iceplex.

Coach Dave Hakstol said McCann had skated a couple of times on his own before joining the group. McCann tested the ice early at KCI and stayed until the end of practice. He spent some time tipping pucks on goal.

“It’s always good to see a guy like that get back,” longtime linemate Jordan Eberle said. “Hopefully, we’ll get him soon.

“Obviously, he’s a big part of this offense, with the amount of goals he’s scored. We rely on our depth, and I think that’s what’s carried us (through) his absence. Getting him back and adding on to what we’re doing, it’s a big piece.”

Colorado Avalanche star Cale Makar, a finalist for the Norris Trophy – the NHL’s defenseman of the year award – for a third straight season, crunched McCann into the boards during Game 4 of the teams’ first-round series after the puck deflected out of play. Makar served a one-game suspension, and McCann hasn’t played or traveled with the team since the late hit.

Though it was widely assumed McCann sustained a concussion because his head appeared to take the brunt of the impact, Hakstol declined to confirm McCann was in concussion protocol, but rather general injury protocol.

“I don’t really have an update other than the fact that he’s on the ice and he’s able,” Hakstol said. “Nothing imminent, in terms of return.”

The Kraken closed out the seven-game series against the Avalanche in Denver, then split the first two games of Round 2 in Dallas. That series, also best of seven, is 1-1 heading into Sunday night’s game at Climate Pledge Arena .

“I don’t believe (Sunday) night is a possibility. We’ll take it one step at a time,” Hakstol said. “He’s going to jump back in at a very high level, so first thing’s first. We need to make sure his health is where it needs to be.”

In McCann’s absence, 22-year-old Tye Kartye slid into his spot during his first NHL recall. On the Kraken’s top line with Eberle and Matty Beniers, Kartye scored in his NHL debut in Game 5 and has two goals through five outings.

“He’s handled himself very well off the ice, on the ice,” Hakstol said. “Even though he’s a young man, he’s shown to be a good pro.”

Praise for Hakstol

On Friday, Hakstol was named a finalist for the Jack Adams Award, presented to the head coach who has “contributed the most to his team’s success,” alongside Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery and New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff. There’s a trend there. The Devils and Kraken were in the league basement in 2021-22 and made massive, ahead-of-schedule improvements. They were 28th and 30th, respectively, and three points apart last season. Both made it through to the second round of the 2023 playoffs.

Hakstol said he got a call just before the announcement that he was a first-time finalist. One of the first things he did was tell his assistant coaches.

“Everybody’s tremendous in their role, and everybody does extra,” Hakstol said.

Eberle credited him with bringing the team together, and implementing a style that fit the personnel he had.

“He’s done a good job of putting a system in play that we’ve all wrapped our heads around,” he said. “(We) had two years to put it in place and started to play well with it.

“When you don’t have maybe that superstar power and you’re able to win by committee – he’s able to be the front-runner of recognizing that identity, and pushing on us to do it. He’s been great.”

Eberle referenced the sky-high expectations set by the Vegas Golden Knights, who raced to the Stanley Cup Final in their first year of existence in 2018. The Kraken fell well short of that standard in their first season.

“As bad as it was, you laid a little bit of groundwork of how we needed to play,” Eberle said. “And then you add some additions like you did in the summer.”

A little R&R

The Kraken’s practice was well attended, with even veterans like Eberle choosing to use the ice time. But Beniers and others opted to take the day off.

They downplayed it at the time, because what can you do? But fatigue caught up to Seattle in Game 2.

“Especially jumping from series to series in a day,” Eberle said.

“Playoff (games) are tough games to play. You’re dinged up a little bit. It’s good a little bit of rest. Mentally, too, it’s big.”