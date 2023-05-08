Brandi Peetz won’t run for re-election to Spokane Valley City Council

Spokane Valley Councilwoman Brandi Peetz announced Monday that she won’t seek a new term.

“I have some personal goals that I set aside when I became a council member,” she said. “It was really a privilege for me to be able to serve. I always put Spokane Valley first.”

Those seeking office will file to run officially next week with the county elections office. Peetz said she will wait to see who files for her seat to decide if she will endorse a candidate to replace her. She said she will serve out the remainder of her term.

“I’m just hoping it gives someone else an opportunity to make a difference,” she said.

Peetz won her seat in 2017 by defeating incumbent Councilman J. Caleb Collier. Two other conservative incumbents also lost. Two years later, after Councilman Tim Hattenburg joined the council, a more moderate majority took over when Councilman Ben Wick became mayor and Peetz became deputy mayor.

Peetz said one of the things she is most proud of is the work she and the council did to improve Spokane Valley’s relationships with other governments.

“A lot of our relationships have gotten stronger,” Peetz said.

Wick agreed Peetz had helped improve relations between Spokane Valley and other entities like Spokane County.

“Brandi has done a lot for our community,” he said.

There are no term limits on Spokane Valley City Council members like there are for those who serve on Spokane City Council. Peetz said she supports term limits, another reason she decided not to run again.

The council majority shifted again in the 2021 election, and Pam Haley took over as mayor. The new majority significantly reduced the number of committees Peetz and Wick served on.

Haley said tension among council members is sometimes overblown.

“I feel like we have a pretty decent relationship,” Haley said of Peetz.

Peetz serves as the chair of the Washington Traffic Safety Commission and is on the Washington state 911 Advisory Committee.

Although she won’t be on a ballot this year, Peetz is not ruling out a future run for political office.

“I’ve grown a lot in the last six years,” Peetz said. “I just appreciate the time the people took to get to know me.”