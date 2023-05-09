Achievements

May 9, 2023 Updated Tue., May 9, 2023 at 3:16 p.m.

Elizabeth Heath of Pullman has been named to the fall dean’s list at the University of Dallas in Irving, Texas, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5.

Cady Keller of Colbert and Mondo Naiki of Spokane have been named to the fall dean’s list at the University of Alaska Fairbanks , requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5.

Cameron Dwyer of Liberty Lake graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida campus in Port Orange in the college’s spring commencement. Dwyer received a doctor of chiropractic.

Heather Tripp of Spokane graduated from the Salt Lake Community College in the college’s spring commencement. Tripp received an Associate of Science in Education.